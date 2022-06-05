French club plots to beat Arsenal to Premier League midfielder

Arsenal has a longstanding interest in Yves Bissouma, and this summer is probably the best time to add him to their squad.

The Brighton midfielder has been one of the best players in his position in the Premier League, and the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for him.

With a contract that expires in 2023, he would be spoilt for choice of potential suitors, and Arsenal could get their man for a good fee.

However, Talk Sport claims he is now being lined up by AS Monaco as a replacement for one of their want away players.

The French club could sell Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, with Real Madrid pushing to sign the French international.

The Ligue 1 club is now looking for a replacement, and they have identified Bissouma as one player that can deliver the same performance for them when Tchouameni leaves.

If we are truly serious about signing Bissouma, we need to act fast because it makes almost no sense that Monaco will beat us to his signature.

The Malian will probably also prefer to remain in the Premier League, so it is up to us to ensure that we find an agreement with his present employers and take him to London.

