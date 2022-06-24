French club prepared to sign Arsenal man permanently

Olympique Marseille is refusing to give up on their pursuit of William Saliba after his stunning loan spell with them last season.

The centre-back has not played a game for the senior Arsenal team yet, despite joining them in 2019.

He has spent most of that time out on loan, and his last temporary stint away from the Emirates was a great one.

He did so well that he earned a France national team call up, and that should earn him an opportunity at the Emirates finally.

However, Foot Mercato claims Marseille is still very interested in a move for him, and they will try to do a deal with the Gunners.

They are preparing an offer which they hope will entice Arsenal to sell, and it could reach as much as 40m euros.

Saliba has shown while on loan at Nice and Marseille that he is a top talent, and it makes little sense for us to sell him now.

We might eventually cash in the 21-year-old, but he deserves to get some playing chances at the Emirates when he returns in the summer.

