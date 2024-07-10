French club show interest in unwanted Arsenal star

Eddie Nketiah is one of the players that Arsenal is hoping to ship out in this transfer window, and the Englishman has interest from France.

The emergence of Kai Havertz as a productive false nine has forced Nketiah down the pecking order at Arsenal.

He is also behind Gabriel Jesus, and he rarely gets the chance to play, so he could be sold.

While he would love to fight for his Gunners career, Arsenal is interested in another striker, and they could add a new frontman to their squad this summer.

This will make Nketiah struggle for game time, and Foot Mercato says Olympique Marseille wants to sign him.

The Ligue 1 club just appointed Roberto De Zerbi as manager, and he wants to shop in England, which is fueling their interest in Nketiah.

The English striker has been struggling to find relevance at Arsenal, but OM believes he can do well in their team and would sign him if they can reach an agreement with Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah is one of the players we need to offload this summer if Nketiah is still serious about playing regular football because he would not get that at the Emirates.

