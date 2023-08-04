French club trying to hijack loan deal for Arsenal’s up-and-coming Brazilian

Arsenal player subject to hijack attempt

FC Nantes are looking to hijack the deal to sign Arsenal’s Marquinhos, who looked set to join Olympiacos. The 20-year-old Brazilian striker, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City, has caught the attention of the La Beaujoire stadium residents.

Marquinhos’ profile aligns perfectly with Nantes’ goal of bolstering their attacking options. Having arrived at Arsenal two years ago, the promising striker showcased his potential during his loan spell with Norwich.

🚨 Nantes are trying to sign Marquinhos on loan from Arsenal. Reports, @Santi_J_FM. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/7X6eqn1aGJ — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) August 3, 2023

Now, Nantes is actively exploring the possibility of securing him on loan for the upcoming season.

With the exciting development, the Ligue 1 club’s faithfuls eagerly anticipate how this potential acquisition could add firepower and creativity to their team’s attacking play. As negotiations continue, the anticipation mounts for an intriguing and potentially fruitful transfer window for FC Nantes.

With the loan move for Marquinhos and the sale of Auston Trusty, Arsenal are making progress in reshaping its squad.

🔴⚪️ | 📸 Arsenal winger Marquinhos on Instagram: “Work hard ⚽️💪🏾” pic.twitter.com/DFixHSkPk8 — Punch Drunk Arsenal (@PunchDrunkAFC) July 26, 2023

The departures will not only free up space but also offer opportunities for other players to make their mark in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on the Gunners to see how they navigate further player sales and acquisitions to enhance their chances of adding further players to boost their Premier League title hopes.

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…