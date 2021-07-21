French club ups their asking price for Arsenal target

Lyon isn’t making it easy for Arsenal to sign Houssem Aouar this summer as the Gunners continue to chase his signature.
The midfielder has been their long-term target as they continue to rebuild their squad under Mikel Arteta.
Arteta has been given another summer transfer window to sign the players that can help Arsenal to become a top club again and one of his targets is Aouar.
The Frenchman has two more seasons left on his current deal and Arsenal tried to sign him last summer before moving for Thomas Partey.
They have returned for him and expect Lyon to be keen to sell him as his contract is running down.
However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that the French club is anything but desperate to sell him and they have even made it harder for him to leave the club.
It says they are prepared to keep him if no club eventually signs him and now want between 30m to 35m euros for his signature.
They had previously been requesting around 20m to 25m euros.
Arsenal’s transfer budget remains unknown, but this increase in Aouar’s demanded fee might force the Gunners to abandon his pursuit.
Arsenal has just signed Albert Sambi Lokonga and might focus on another midfield target now.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Pay his market value and no more!
You’re not being ripped off unless you pay more than the actual value. Something Arsenal as a club don’t tend to do much (except for Pepe). We need to learn from that mistake!
It is quite appreciated that Arsenal management through Edu and Arterta are in rebuilding process of our great team by hunting for potentials that can fit in to the style of play that our Manager desire.
In Aoura case, a player we’ve been chasing since last summer, l believe we’ve being very slow in our negotiation process and this gives advantage to Lyon management to keep on changing the tagged price to dis-enable the transfer and if the approach does change, this may cause the player to lose interest in the move.
In the case of Locatelli of Sassoulo, if the player is not willing to come to Arsenal, he can be bought and send him to Spain as he show no interest in our team. The best expected now is to quickly seek for an alternate quality player of the same range of price or a little higher. It should be understandable to Kroenkes that this really the time to release more fund to procure quality players. Time is running fast and there is need to put our team in place for the challenges ahead. We should try as much as possible to avoid the last season embarrassment where we fall cheaply to teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and some other teams that does not belong to our peer class.
Need to advise our management to retain AML in the team. He should not be sold or loaned. He is a blooded Arsenal. He would be useful this season and beyond for his versatility.
Up Gooners.
Absolutely no surprise – it has long been how Lyon operate, and was one of the reasons we walked away last season.
Throw in the questions over Aouar’s inconsistant motivation and it may be one to walk away from.
Forget him and move on.
Edu’s actions toward AOUAR shows that he is not Arsenal major priority or they wants to use him for business; making Lyon ask for Lacazette. The money is not Arsenal’s problem this window as it shows in the calibre of players they are pricing. The market is still early and lots of twists and turns will unfold. With money arsenal can still get decent player in the market, but Aulas might be forced to accept lower fee at last. He ought to have accepted £40m last year but was adamant. Now Memphis has gone for free and Aouar might follow suit in January.
There is now competition from Liverpool, who can offer Aouar European football. Naturally Lyon is looking for a bidding auction. Arsenal, if interested need to set their price and if Lyon want more, then walk away.