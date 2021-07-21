French club ups their asking price for Arsenal target

Lyon isn’t making it easy for Arsenal to sign Houssem Aouar this summer as the Gunners continue to chase his signature.

The midfielder has been their long-term target as they continue to rebuild their squad under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has been given another summer transfer window to sign the players that can help Arsenal to become a top club again and one of his targets is Aouar.

The Frenchman has two more seasons left on his current deal and Arsenal tried to sign him last summer before moving for Thomas Partey.

They have returned for him and expect Lyon to be keen to sell him as his contract is running down.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that the French club is anything but desperate to sell him and they have even made it harder for him to leave the club.

It says they are prepared to keep him if no club eventually signs him and now want between 30m to 35m euros for his signature.

They had previously been requesting around 20m to 25m euros.

Arsenal’s transfer budget remains unknown, but this increase in Aouar’s demanded fee might force the Gunners to abandon his pursuit.

Arsenal has just signed Albert Sambi Lokonga and might focus on another midfield target now.