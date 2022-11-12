French club waiting on Arsenal to decide on their loanees future

Folarin Balogun is flourishing on loan at Reims after taking his chance to leave Arsenal for regular game time.

The French club had lost Hugo Ekitike to PSG and signed Folarin to replace the striker, a piece of business that has proven inspirational.

Balogun broke into the Arsenal team as one of its finest academy graduates and they fought to keep him when he ran down his previous deal.

The youngster has been on loan away in the last year and he has kicked on at Reims.

The French club is open to keeping him on their team beyond this term, however, Arsenal has to decide on his future.

A report on Sport Witness reveals the Gunners want him to stay at Reims for another season to continue his progress, but they haven’t made that official to his loan club.

Reims wants to be sure that will be the case before they pursue their interest in other players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun will struggle to play for us if he returns at the end of this season which makes it ideal for us to allow him to remain in France.

The youngster has been one of our finest loanees this season and he will develop even further if he stays in familiar territory for the next campaign.