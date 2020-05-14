French defender could spark a transfer war between Arsenal and Tottenham

Tottenham is reportedly looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Reims defender, Axel Disasi.

The defender has become a target of Mikel Arteta after it became clear that Arsenal would struggle to agree on a deal with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Dayot Upamecano.

The Gunners consider Disasi a cheap alternative to Upamecano and reports have revealed that they can sign him for just £13 million when the transfer window reopens.

Some reports have even claimed that Arteta considers him the perfect partner for William Saliba, who would return to the club this summer.

However, a new report from GetFranceFootball is claiming that Tottenham has joined the race for the player’s signature as they look to battle with Arsenal for his signature.

The Lilywhites have to replace Jan Vertonghen, who would be out of a contract in the summer and looks set to leave.

Jose Mourinho has several high-profile players that he would love to sign, but the impact of the coronavirus on the club’s finances could force him to make a move for Disasi instead.

The defender would have just a season left on his current deal at the end of this season and Reims know that if they don’t cash in on him this summer, he could leave them for nothing at the end of next season.

It is no surprise to find Tottenham linked with an Arsenal target, that is how they operate, always trying to snatch Arsenal targets.