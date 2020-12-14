French giant set to beat Arsenal to their Ligue 1 target

RMC is reporting that PSG is looking to beat Arsenal to the signature of Houssem Aouar.

The French champions wanted to sign the 22-year-old in the last transfer window same as Arsenal.

However, due to the financial uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, talks of the move were halted.

Arsenal also tried to sign him and the Gunners put in some bids for his signature, but they were unsuccessful.

He has remained with Lyon, but there is every likelihood that he will leave the French side soon.

At the weekend, his team faced PSG and he was one of their star performers as they beat their illustrious opponents by a lone goal.

The report says that PSG’s Leonardo and a number of players in the club’s dressing room hold him in high esteem.

They will be keen for him to join their side and the report says PSG is looking to hold talks with Lyon over his transfer soon.

Arsenal has struggled with creativity this season and he is one of their top targets to bring creativity into their midfield.

The Gunners splashed the cash in the last transfer window, but if they wish to sign Aouar again, they will have to be willing to spend even more money.