French giants joins Arsenal in the race for Chelsea star

Telefoot reports that PSG is set to rival Arsenal for the signature of the Italian midfielder, Jorginho.

The Brazil-born midfielder joined the Blues from Napoli in 2018, but Chelsea had to see off competition from Manchester City, whom Mikel Arteta was a member of their coaching staff at the time.

The midfielder struggled for game time last season and although he started their first two league games this season, he was dropped for their 3-3 draw against West Brom at the weekend.

Arteta is targeting him as an alternative to Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar as deals for those players continue to prove hard to pull off.

PSG has now entered the race for Jorginho’s signature with the report claiming that the French side has already established contact with the Blues over landing him.

It claims that the midfielder is subject of a loan move, but they didn’t specify if the Blues would be willing to allow a temporary move to happen.

Arteta has had a fine transfer window and he will feel that the club has truly supported him, however, his midfield remains one part of his team that needs to be overhauled before this transfer window closes.