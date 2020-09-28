French giants joins Arsenal in the race for Chelsea star

Telefoot reports that PSG is set to rival Arsenal for the signature of the Italian midfielder, Jorginho.
The Brazil-born midfielder joined the Blues from Napoli in 2018, but Chelsea had to see off competition from Manchester City, whom Mikel Arteta was a member of their coaching staff at the time.
The midfielder struggled for game time last season and although he started their first two league games this season, he was dropped for their 3-3 draw against West Brom at the weekend.
Arteta is targeting him as an alternative to Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar as deals for those players continue to prove hard to pull off.
PSG has now entered the race for Jorginho’s signature with the report claiming that the French side has already established contact with the Blues over landing him.
It claims that the midfielder is subject of a loan move, but they didn’t specify if the Blues would be willing to allow a temporary move to happen.
Arteta has had a fine transfer window and he will feel that the club has truly supported him, however, his midfield remains one part of his team that needs to be overhauled before this transfer window closes.
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
Palace have apparently opened talks to sign nelson on loan 👀
Are you implying what I think you’re implying? 😶😀
I am indeed bud!! 😏
Really??!!
Yeah sue! Its on the transfer exchange on twitter who apparently knows his stuff, not to say you know who is coming the other way lol but who knows 😋
I was all excited for a second, then saw Eddie’s comment 🤣🤣
Haha shot down sue!! My bad lol
😝
Sorry to burst ur bubbles😂😂😂
On the bright side, Aouar is done and just awaits his medicals, Partey’s negotiations is now going well
😅 well that’s pretty darn good, Eddie… so come this time next week, we should all be happy gooners!!
Correct👍…. Has nothing to do with Zaha though.
If they wanna go after Zaha, it’ll be after they’ve sorted the midfield targets
Nice one eddie!! 👊👊
Also….. there are reports saying we’re “in a strong position” regarding Aouar and Partey….. This would be an awesome window if all these deals go through…… COYG!…. make it happen!….. and yeah…. don’t forget to bag those 3 pts tonight….. COYG once again!! 💪🏾
Yeah fingers crossed bud! Most likely waiting to get liverpool out of the way first then hopefully get it wrapped up, window close is fast approaching 👌