French giants PSG still reeling from ECL defeat to Arsenal – “Like men against boys”

Arsenal’s 2-0 Champions League victory over PSG may have happened nearly a week ago, but it remains fresh in the minds of football fans. The Gooners may have moved on from it, focusing on their dominant 3-1 second-half triumph over Southampton. However, the Ligue 1 defending champions are still reeling from the defeat at their hands.

Football Transfer’s Robin Bairner has dropped a fantastic piece about the game in his latest column for PSG Talk Extra. He questions PSG manager Luis Enrique’s accountability for their difficult performance at the Emirates Stadium. Nonetheless, he believes that game demonstrated the Arsenal squad’s obvious maturity, noting Arsenal’s successful recruitment strategy has resulted in significant growth.

“Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, and Kang-In Lee were outmatched physically,” Bairner wrote. “It looked like men against boys in terms of the strength difference with the Arsenal defenders, yet to some extent it really was. Those extra years of putting on bulk saw the Gunners dominate the PSG attack.”

When Arsenal returned to the Champions League last season, many expected them to struggle against European heavyweights. Bayern Munich outwitted them in the quarterfinals despite their attempts to dispel this perception of being underdogs in the UCL due to inexperience.

This season, they aimed to compete with these UCL giants, and their victory over PSG was a clear indication of that. Add that to our amazing recent performances against Treble Winners Man City, and I surely believe there is no reason why we cannot now compete with the very best in Europe.

Sam P

