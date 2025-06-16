French international rubs salt into Arsenal’s UCL wounds

Despite starting the 2024–25 campaign slowly, both collectively and individually, Dembélé and the Parisians recovered to clinch their first ever UCL crown against Inter Milan. The winger scored eight goals and provided six assists along the way, helping him secure the Player of the Season award. One of those goals came against the Gunners in the 1st leg of the semi-finals, when the Gunners were beaten 1-0 at the Emirates, and that performance has stayed with him even after the campaign ended.

Dembele highlights Arsenal tie as personal season high

When asked to name his most complete performance of the season, he did not hesitate to mention Arsenal. Speaking to France Football via L’Équipe, Dembélé said: “It was against Arsenal, in the first leg. I felt good, I think I played a good game. If I hadn’t gone off injured, I think I would have had the opportunity to score a second time.”

He opened the scoring in the fourth minute for the Parisians at the Emirates. Aside from the goal, the Frenchman was a menace throughout his 70-minute stay on the pitch. Arsenal simply could not manage to cope with his movement and dribbling through the centre. He played in a false nine role but operated largely in midfield areas, creating chaos with the ball at his feet. He thoroughly impressed and also played a vital role in the second leg, assisting PSG’s second goal.

Arsenal were beaten then beaten 2-1 by PSG in Paris, ending their Champions League run, as the French side reached the final with a 3-1 aggregate win.

A bitter memory for the Gunners

Looking back at Arsenal’s Champions League run, the presence and performances of Dembélé contributed significantly to their heartbreaking exit. His comments will only rub salt into the wounds, as the club came agonisingly close to a shot at their first UCL crown.

There’s always next season Gooners..

Benjamin Kenneth

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…