French Ligue 1 side back as favourites to sign Arsenal striker target

Lille has returned as favourites to sign Arsenal target, Jonathan David after the Canadian was unimpressed by Leeds United’s proposals.

The striker has been a target of Arsenal since the last transfer window (The Metro), as it remains uncertain if the Gunners will lose either or both of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

With 11 goals from 12 international games and 23 goals from 40 games for Gent last season, he will have represented a fine addition to the Arsenal team.

The Telegraph is, however, reporting that he has his heart set on a move to France with Lille, and the French side is hoping to complete the move for him this week.

It claims that Lille sees him as a replacement for Victor Osimhen, who is set to complete his big-money transfer to Napoli in the coming days.

David has been one of the best strikers outside of Europe’s top division and being just 20-year-old, he will represent a fine long-term solution for Arsenal.

Arsenal’s move for him is being delayed by the uncertainty surrounding the future of their top strikers, and the Gunners will hope that they can hold on to Lacazette and Aubameyang now that they will miss out on signing David.