French media full of praise for Nwaneri after his weekend debut

Ethan Nwaneri made his first start for Olympique Marseille at the weekend, only days after completing a loan move to the Ligue 1 side. The switch came after a frustrating spell at Arsenal, where opportunities had been limited, prompting him to seek regular football elsewhere.

The move to France delivered an immediate reward. Nwaneri impressed Roberto De Zerbi in training soon after his arrival, convincing the manager to include him from the start against Lens. The decision paid off, as the midfielder played a key role in an important victory, scoring one of the goals and quickly making himself known to his new supporters.

Immediate Impact in France

Marseille are chasing Paris Saint-Germain and Lens in the Ligue 1 title race and were keen to add a player capable of making an instant contribution. Nwaneri provided exactly that, showing confidence and composure in a high-pressure fixture and underlining why the club moved swiftly to bring him in.

His performance is expected to lead to further opportunities in the coming weeks, with Marseille now likely to give him an extended run in the side. The club hopes his influence continues to grow as they look to maintain momentum in their pursuit of honours. For Nwaneri, the focus is firmly on making the most of his time in France and continuing to build on a promising start.

Long-term Benefits for Arsenal

The loan spell is also viewed as an important step in Nwaneri’s development. He is expected to return to Arsenal as a more complete and confident player, having gained valuable experience in a competitive environment. Similar moves have previously benefited Arsenal players, with William Saliba having enjoyed a successful loan spell at the same club.

According to Football Insider, Nwaneri was the talk of the town in France over the weekend, with much of the French media praising the Arsenal player for his performance. The early reaction suggests the move has been beneficial for all parties, and attention will now turn to how much impact he can make as the season progresses.

If his debut is any indication, Marseille may have found exactly the spark they were looking for.