French media outlet hands harsh rating to Myles Lewis-Skelly against PSG

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been one of the brightest young talents to emerge from the Arsenal ranks this season, quickly establishing himself as a standout performer. The teenage defender has impressed with his composure and versatility, earning praise from supporters and pundits alike. His performances against high-profile opponents such as Manchester City and Real Madrid drew considerable attention, leading many fans to view him as a critical component of the team’s future.

A Tough Night in Paris

However, the Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain proved to be a far more difficult test. Following a narrow loss in the first leg, Arsenal entered the return fixture needing a strong performance to reach the final. The pressure was immense, and Lewis-Skelly was up against some of the most promising young players in Europe.

Despite the high expectations, the evening in Paris turned out to be a challenging one for the youngster. He appeared unsettled throughout the match and struggled to maintain the level of composure that had defined his earlier performances. Most notably, he conceded a penalty after a handball, though PSG ultimately failed to convert the opportunity.

The performance was not up to his usual standard, and it did not go unnoticed. L’Equipe, known for its stringent player ratings, gave him a score of 3/10 for the match. They commented:

‘So brilliant in the quarter-finals against Real, so unremarkable in the semi-finals.

‘He lost too many balls, including one very close call, and above all, he conceded a penalty for a handball that could have put an end to the Gunners’ last hopes.’

Learning from a Difficult Experience

While this match was a setback, it is important to remember that such experiences are a normal part of a young player’s development. Lewis-Skelly has shown maturity and promise beyond his years, and matches like this can serve as valuable learning opportunities.

Arsenal as a whole must take lessons from their Champions League exit and look ahead to improving in the next campaign. With continued support and the right guidance, Lewis-Skelly has every chance to bounce back stronger and continue his upward trajectory in the team.

