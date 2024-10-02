French media outlet savages PSG stars after Arsenal defeated them

L’Équipe has taken aim at PSG’s stars following their defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League last night.

The Parisians are the defending champions of Ligue 1 and have made a strong start to this season. However, Arsenal humbled them at the Emirates, with most of their players struggling to make an impact during the match. Mikel Arteta’s men have learned how to dominate games and minimise their opponents’ chances, making it relatively easy for them to assert control over PSG. In France, there were high expectations for a much better performance from PSG, and at the end of the game, Luis Enrique’s team could not argue that they had played well.

According to the Daily Mail, L’Equipe was less than impressed with the PSG players and savaged most of them.

The French media outlet said, ‘Can Paris really have such high ambitions with a goalkeeper who makes so many mistakes in the Champions League?’ about Gianluigi Donnarumma.

They added that Nuno Mendes was ‘tortured’ by Bukayo Saka, while Vitinha was ‘not existing’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had a good game against PSG and our performance made them look ordinary, but the Parisians have what it takes to still do well.

We need to focus on ourselves and not allow the result of that game to flatter us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…