French star not happy with speculation about his Arsenal future

Alexandre Lacazette isn’t impressed by rumours flying around that Arsenal is looking to use him as a sweetener in the deals to bring in players like Thomas Partey.
The Frenchman is one of the players that have been linked with a move away from the club in this transfer window.
He remains a key player in Mikel Arteta’s side, however, Arsenal needs money to sign some of their high profile targets like Partey.
The Gunners have an abundance of attackers and it seems that they might be prepared to sacrifice the Frenchman for a new player.
He is, however, displeased with reports that he will be used as a makeweight to sign another player and he made that clear.
Speaking in an interview with French outlet, L’Equipe, he made it clear that if such rumours were indeed true, he is certainly unhappy about that development.
The striker blasted: “If that is true, no, it does not make me happy,” he revealed.
“What counts, is the choices that the coach makes, his belief.
“He is the one who makes the team, not the directors up high in the offices, and I know that he believes in me.”
He then went on to add that he wants to respect the 5-year deal he signed at the club.
He divulged: “I am at Arsenal, I signed (in 2017) a 5-year contract to progress and win titles. I have two more to come. I am determined to stay.”
