French team joins Torreira race as Arsenal may recall him

Arsenal could recall Lucas Torreira from Atletico Madrid and send him out on loan again to AS Monaco.

The Uruguayan has struggled for game time in Madrid, even though Atletico lost Thomas Partey in the summer.

He was not playing much at Arsenal, and the club allowed him to leave them on loan so that he can have more first-team football, but that hasn’t happened.

He has started just twice in the league for the Champions League campaigners, and he might now see his loan deal terminated early.

AS says that Monaco has become interested in taking him on loan for the rest of the season.

The French side is looking to get back among the top sides in their league, and they want reinforcements.

Arsenal’s primary goal is to ensure that he is at a club that he would see more game time.

The report says that he can get that in France.

Atletico has been reluctant to allow him to leave them this month because they need a bigger squad to navigate their hectic fixtures.

However, they have a fine relationship with the Municipality side which could help their bid to land him.