Frenchman hasn’t attempted to force Arsenal move despite falling out of favour

Matteo Guendouzi hasn’t handed in a transfer request at Arsenal at the moment reports ESPN’s James Olley.

The Frenchman has been sidelined at the Emirates after he fell out with Mikel Arteta during the Premier League restart in June.

He has failed to appear in any of Arsenal’s game since then even though Mikel Arteta claims that he has a new chance to fight for a place in the team.

When he was axed from the team initially, he was reportedly linked with a move to top sides like Barcelona and PSG.

It was even claimed that he asked the Gunners to sell him. However, ESPN is reporting that he hasn’t asked to be moved on this summer.

The report insists that his future remains uncertain and the club will sell him if the right offer comes, but he isn’t close to forcing a move away from the Emirates at the moment.

ESPN’s James Olley tweeted: “Am told Matteo Guendouzi has not handed in a transfer request at Arsenal. His future is still uncertain given the club are willing to listen to offers for him but nothing is close enough at this stage for Guendouzi to try and force his way out.”