Frida, Leah, and Gooners all eager to see Arsenal Women school Real Madrid at the Emirates tonight

Arsenal Women face Real Madrid tonight, and Gooners have been anticipating this match all week. Last week, the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final in Madrid left the team frustrated. Poor weather and pitch conditions held the players back, preventing them from showcasing their quick, free-flowing football. The 2-0 defeat dented their hopes of Champions League glory.

Tonight, however, on a proper pitch at the Emirates Stadium, and hopefully under better weather conditions, Arsenal Women will aim for a comeback.

As they look to teach Real Madrid a lesson, it’s a huge boost that they’ll head into the game with a full squad, barring Lotte Wubben-Moy, who is expected to miss out.

Head coach Renee Slegers will hope that a fully strengthened team can turn things around and secure a spot in the semi-finals of the most prestigious of Europe’s club cups, the UEFA Women’s Champions League

Our Gunners last reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2022/23 season, where they were overthrown at the Emirates, by Wolfsburg 4-3 Arsenal Women.

But do our players believe they can handle the Liga F side? Gunners Frida Maanum and Leah Williamson have shared their optimism on a comeback for our Gunners. Maanum expressed her confidence, explaining that she enjoys games where the team has to overturn a deficit. For her, such matches have a simple objective: attack relentlessly and give opponents no room to breathe. She pointed out that a 2-0 lead isn’t the safest, issuing a warning to Real Madrid about the fight they face tonight.

Speaking to Tom Maher of The Halfway Line, Maanum said:

“I think we have all the chances to come back in that game. I kind of like to play those games because then you have the opportunity to just go offensive on them and stress them. And in Norway, you say that the worst lead is 2-0…”

Leah Williamson echoed these sentiments during the pre-match press conference, saying:

“I have every faith we have what we need… we just need to get it out of ourselves.”

Arsenal Women must give their all in the Champions League. Like the men’s team, their glory this season could lie in Europe’s premier competition.

The Gunners are already out of the domestic cups. Winning the league appears unlikely, as Liverpool would need to lose at least three games, and Arsenal can’t afford to drop points themselves. While the league remains a possibility, their best chance of glory is in the Champions League. A result tonight could bring them one step closer.

The match kicks-off at 8PM UK tonights, at the Emirates Stadium

How do you think our Gunners will do tonight? Against Real Madrid that just beat Barcelona for the first time ever at the weekend.

COYGW!!

Michelle M

