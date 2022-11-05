Frida Maanum deserves the Womens Goal of the Month award – Vote now…

Arsenal Women´s Frida Maanum up for WSL Player and Goal of the Month! By Michelle

Arsenal´s Frida Maanum has been nominated for the Women’s Super League Player and Goal of the Month for October.

Our Norwegian midfielder has had a fantastic October in the number 10 position. In her three appearances in the WSL this month, Maanum has netted two goals and created seven significant chances for our Gunners (though not classed as assists..)

There is stiff competition for play time in the Arsenal squad and Maanum had to be patient while benched, but is now ecstatic to have a regular starting position: I’m really happy to be here at Arsenal and also to get game time, which I’ve waited a long time for. said Maanum.

Her first WSL goal of the season was against Liverpool and was chosen as one of the best strikes across the league this month. Receiving the ball from Caitlin Foord at the edge of the penalty area, Maanum effortlessly turned and weaved through the backline to finish the attacking move with a spectacular finish. Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-0 in that game.

You can place your votes for Friday Maanum´s Goal and Player of the Month at the links below, as well as Manager of the Month with boss Jonas Eidevall among the nominees.

Vote for Frida for the WSL Goal of the Month Here…

Vote for Frida for the WSL Player of the Month Here

Vote for Jonas for WSL Manager of the Month

We´ve placed our votes. Time to get voting fellow gooners!

Michelle Maxwell

