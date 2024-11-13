Frida Maanum is back to flying form for the Arsenal Women

Although all the plaudits are on Caitlin Foord for her consistency in front of goal for the Arsenal Women, she’s won back-to-back player of the month awards (of September and October). However, Frida Maanum also merits the same attention as Foord. Frida’s campaign is also off to a fantastic start, but not many have noticed.

The Norwegian playmaker has scored four goals and provided an assist in 10 games thus far this season, which is incredible.

Such figures should remind you of her revolutionary 2022–23 season, during which she led our injury-ridden Gunner women through the season with 16 goals in 38 games.

The 2023-24 season was not her best; she struggled to find her rhythm, and the collapse in the Continental Cup final in March significantly undermined any potential success of that season.

Despite the challenges, Maanum appears to be returning to her peak performance, revealing glimpses of her brilliance.

Tuesday night against Juventus, she set our Gunners on their path to glory in the 38th minute, breaking the deadlock and scoring the first of four goals in that 4-0 Arsenal win.

In addition to the goal, her performance versus Juventus was truly impressive. She recorded:

32 touches (25 in the final third)

23/26 accurate passes

1 long ball

1 shot on target

1 dribble

1 ground duel won

1 blocked shot

After the game, she expressed her excitement for that win and scoring, but hinted they needed to stay focused ahead of that return leg fixture against Juventus at the Emirates Stadium next week.

🎙️ Maanum post-match: "I'm happy for the goal but especially for the victory. It's a great result, with four different scorers, against a very strong team. We are very happy with the performance, but we know that in a week's time we will face Juventus again and it will be another… pic.twitter.com/dFdHvbWYhL — matterofarsenal (@matterofarsenal) November 12, 2024

Hopefully Frida Maanum continues with her resurgence because it could just be an ingredient to Arsenal ending the 2024-25 in glory.

What do you think?

Michelle M

