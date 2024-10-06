Frida Maanum “is getting the rewards” for all her hard work training with Arsenal Women

In March, during the Continental Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea, Frida Maanum collapsed on the pitch. The situation was disheartening, raising concerns about whether the Norwegian midfielder will return to her peak performance following such a distressing ordeal.

Her collapse on the pitch turned out to be an abnormal occurrence rather than an underlying medical condition. Unshaken by that experience, Frida has been on a resurgence. She’s had an outstanding start to this new campaign.

The Arsenal WSL September Player of the Month nominee has been enjoying an impressive streak. She has scored the decisive goals for Arsenal, demonstrating her impressive box-crushing ability in matches against Leicester and Rosenborg, as well as contributing to the scoreline against Hacken and Manchester City.

One might question whether the Arsenal technical bench has granted her a free role and whether they have chosen to build a team around her.

Jonas Eidevall clarified that this is not the case; he stated that while they have worked with her, the brilliance she is displaying now is entirely due to her own effort and her constant desire to improve. While we believe she has already reached her peak, the Arsenal boss hinted that there may still be more to come from her. Eidevall expects her to return to get better score more goals, not only while occupying key positions in the box but also for her long, powerful shots.

“We have worked a lot with her, but, more importantly, she has worked very hard on the training pitch. She is really ambitious about improving her game and to find the next level,” said Eidevall.

“She has a really good long distance shot; we haven’t seen as much of that yet this season. But her consistently getting into these golden zone opportunities, and she has really improved in that, and she is getting the rewards.”

For sure, watching the 2024-25 Frida, you must be experiencing a sense of déjà vu from her brilliant performances in 2022-23. The Gunner Women star was a standout that season; last season, she appeared to experience a dip in form, but she has undoubtedly returned to her best, wouldn’t you agree?

What are your thoughts Gooners?

