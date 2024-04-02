Frida Maanum misses Euro 2025 qualifiers after collapse at Arsenal Women’s Conti Cup win

Arsenal Women midfielder Frida Maanum collapsed off the ball, in the final minutes of extra-time, when Arsenal went head to head with Chelsea, in the FA Women’s Continental Cup Final, at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

It was an awful moment as the stadium went silent. 24 year old Frida was attended to by medical staff, on the pitch, for several minutes, before being stretchered off.

The Cup Final was already into the final minutes of extra-time, and looked likely to go to a penalty shootout, but a star strike from Stina Blackstenius saved the day, in the 116th minute of play.

Speaking after the match, Jonas Eidevall confirmed that Maanum would be travelling back with the team, and did not require hospital treatment, but would be monitored by the club’s medical staff.

As per Sky Sports today, Frida is doing well and did not lose consciousness on Sunday. She is undergoing assessments and tests to determine the cause of her collapse.

Arsenal say that Frida Maanum is doing well and did not lose consciousness after collapsing on the pitch during the side’s Conti Cup win on Sunday The club are currently doing assessments and tests on the player to find out the cause of the incident pic.twitter.com/Cq9Mx1JoLg — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 2, 2024

Norwegian international Frida, who has made 77 appearances for Norway, scoring 14 goals, was due to report to her national team on Monday, ahead of Norway’s Euro 2025 qualifiers against Finland and the Netherlands. But Maanum has not reported for international duty.

It is not yet confirmed whether Frida will join the national team at a later date. Norway head coach Gemma Grainger told Norwegian newspaper VG (as per ESPN): “We are very saddened by the news about Frida. Our department is in dialogue with Arsenal and we will follow up closely. We send her our warmest thoughts and wishes.”

So there is no conclusive news to report at the moment, but we will keep you posted when there is. And we, of course, wish Frida a full and speedy recovery.

Michelle M

