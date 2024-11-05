Frida Maanum reflects on recent turmoil affecting the Arsenal Women team

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Frida Maanum of Arsenal scores her team's first goal past Lize Kop of Leicester City during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Leicester City and Arsenal at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Frida Maanum has reflected on what the last few months have been for her and her Arsenal women teammates. Unless you’ve been leaving under a rock, you’ll know our Arsenal women have had a rocky start to this league campaign.

The Gunner Women’s 2024-25 campaign held high expectations, but their poor start to the season has hindered them, as evidenced by their 7-point gap from the top of the table, in 5th place on 9 points the same as Liverpool, and only 2 points ahead of arch north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Even so, the Gunners are now unbeaten in two league games, after a 2-0 win over West Ham and the 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Frida Maanum shared her thoughts about the start of the season. Speaking to 90MIN, she started by admitting that the international break came at the right moment.

“It definitely came at the right time,” she explains. “It was an intense few weeks before, and going into a different environment is something that is really positive sometimes. And this time, it was good for us as a group and as individuals and allowed us to get back with new energy.”

Last week, while on international duty, Frida made headlines by scoring four goals for Norway, against Albania. She admitted, “It was really nice [to represent my country again].

“We played two good games, and personally I scored some goals, which is nice.”

Renee Slegers, Arsenal Women’s interim head coach, has been doing a great job, since the departure of Jonas Eidevall and about that, Frida said, “These things happen in football, and it’s quite normal, but for her to come into that week before national camp was quite intense.

“She’s been a great person to have around the team, and she’s been supporting us, and we’ve tried to support her in the best way. We are really happy to have her as our coach right now.”

Despite their large gap from the top of the table, Arsenal can stillmake this season memorable. Finishing in the top 3 is undoubtedly the target, but if they can close the gap between them and the league leaders, Manchester City, it would really be a perfect comeback.

Notably, Maanum says all they’ll be looking to do going forward is just pick win after win, saying, “We need to focus on each game, and for us, it’s important to take three points in every game.”

Having said that, our Gunners are also participating in the UEFA Women’s Champions League; surely they can make it their mission to aim for glory there.

This Arsenal team has the quality to compete with European heavyweights. Most Gooners would agree the biggest setback of this team is them not reaching their potential. Hopefully the new head coach can fire this Arsenal women’s team to glory.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….