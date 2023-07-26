Frida Maanum won’t want a repeat of Norway’s Euro 2022 early exit, at Women’s World Cup by Michelle

Switzerland vs Norway ended in a barren draw; there was nothing to separate the two European sides. The draw was a fair result for Gooners as it was a clash between Arsenal’s Swiss duo Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz versus Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum.

Maritz, Walti, and their Swiss teammates came into the match with a lot of confidence since they had, in their first game of this tournament, beaten the Philippines 2-0. Frida and her Norwegian teammates needed to redeem themselves since they had lost to New Zealand in their first game of the tournament.

Norway’s chances of beating New Zealand were ruined when, with minutes to go, their star striker Ada Hegerbeg was ruled out of the game as she wasn’t feeling well. Sophie Roman, who replaced her, didn’t dazzle as many assumed Hegerbeg would have. By the time the two UEFA Nations sides played, the Philippines had thrashed New Zealand 1-0, so a Norway win would have ripped group A open (Norway’s win would have ensured each team had 3 points after 2 group games, leaving the group to be decided in the final group game). Anyway, the draw meant that didn’t happen. All teams in the group can qualify for the World Cup knockout stages.

The Norwegians could get a Deja Vu of the Euro 22 when eliminated at the group stages. But they can, with a convincing win over the Philippines and the hope that the Swiss beat New Zealand, qualify for the knockout stages. Speaking at Arsenal before heading to the World Cup, Maanum, who has played exceptionally in the tournament thus far, hoped she and her teammates could take the experiences of their “up and down” season at the club into their national team performances at the World Cup:

“We could win the first game, lose the second and then win the third and we’re through to the quarterfinals. It will probably feel very up and down in terms of our performances as well. So we can all definitely learn and take a lot from our recent experiences into the tournament.”

Lia Walti’s Switzerland, who are top of Group A, must not lose to New Zealand if they are to ensure their qualification for the knockouts.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

