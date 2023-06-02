“I love Arsenal” Frida Maanum’s new contract is brilliant news for Arsenal Women fans

You can’t talk about the Arsenal women’s 2022–23 season without speaking of how important Frida Maanum has been to our success.

With key offensive players Beth Mead and Vivienne Miedema out for half of the campaign due to season-ending injuries, the 23-year-old took it upon herself to drive Eidevall’s project, doing practically everything to make the Gunners’ women’s attacking play click. She’s taken her chances in a new role (as an attacking midfielder) and delivered, and being named Arsenal’s Women’s Player of the Season was fully deserved.

The Norwegian has suddenly emerged as one of the best playmakers the WSL has to offer and I’m sure other teams will look at her 16 goals and 10 assists in all competitions in the 2022–23 season, take note of her young age, and believe she’s a player they can steal from Arsenal. However, for those teams considering doing so, the 2021 signing from Swedish club Linkoping tying her future to Arsenal will divert any interest. Maanum simply said what every Gooner would love to hear after pledging her future to the club. She confesses that the club is the best environment for her to grow and that she wishes to stay longer.

“I love Arsenal. I feel like this is the place where I can develop and learn from the players around me, and take steps both on and off the pitch,” she told the Arsenal website.

“That was the right decision for me. I’ve enjoyed my time here for two years, and I can’t wait to stay here longer.”

“I feel like I’ve changed since I came here. Moving to Sweden was hard but then moving to England was probably even harder. But I’ve learned a lot in the last two years and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

And the Arsenal fans have enjoyed watching our rising young star. With her elevated form this season, I hope next season she takes her game to the next level. As they say, the sky is the limit.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

