“Friend for life” Fabio Vieira discusses Arsenal teammate who helped him settle

Fabio Vieira has shared insights into his close relationship with Arsenal teammate Gabriel Martinelli, highlighting the strong bond they’ve developed since Vieira joined the club.

While Vieira arrived at Arsenal relatively recently, Martinelli has been with the club for a longer period. However, the two players quickly formed a strong friendship that has continued to flourish.

Martinelli is a key figure in the Arsenal team when he is fit, and Vieira is eager to secure more playing time. Nevertheless, their friendship remains a top priority for Vieira, as he expresses his desire to be friends with Martinelli for life. Their camaraderie off the field can have a positive impact on their chemistry on the pitch as well.

He tells Arsenal Media:

“He’s a great guy. I’ve said in some interviews that I like him as a person. He has a great heart and is very humble. From the first day, we had a great connection and I’m sure he’s a friend for life.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is a nice guy and has taken good care of Vieira to make him feel as comfortable as possible.

On the field, both men do well for the team individually, which means their friendship will continue to blossom. Hopefully, they will soon become starters together and develop an on-field chemistry.

——————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…