Fringe player might start Arsenal’s game against Molde

Metro Sport claims that Emile Smith Rowe is in line to play for Arsenal in their Europa League game against Molde on Thursday.

The midfielder is yet to play for the club this season after he decided against going out on loan again.

He spent the second half of last season at Huddersfield in the Championship and he impressed for the second-tier side.

The ideal scenario would have been for him to have spent this campaign out on loan again in a similar fashion.

However, the 20-year-old decided against a move away from the club and he has been waiting for his chance to play for them this season.

With competition for a place in the team very strong, he has been on the sidelines for much of the campaign.

However, the report claims that he was spotted training with the club’s first team and he is in line to get his first minutes of the season for the club.

Arsenal has won their opening two group games in the Europa League this season and the Gunners will be looking to earn another win against Molde.

If they find it comfortable, Smith Rowe might get some minutes in the second half, otherwise, he might have to keep waiting for his first game for the club this season.

  1. Marshal says:
    November 5, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    In my own opinion Smith rowe is another youth talented player we have. He will be a first team player in the years to come and its clear that Arteta highly rates him.
    Right now l just want arteta to give him a game time in the Europa and slowly introduce him in the first team

  2. prince says:
    November 5, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    It will be a good idea for Arteta to feature
    ESR in this match for him to gather some strengths to challenge other players for a place in first 11. The guy is good I believe that but it has been long he never get to the field for a competitive match for us…. I will be happy to see him get some minutes today.

  3. Declan says:
    November 5, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    I think he will start tonight.

  4. Val says:
    November 5, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    It would be great for him to play tonight, ESR has alot of talent and could go on to do great things in the future.

    My only concern with him is his injury record

  5. MAKAI@ATOSHI says:
    November 5, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    I WASH HIM ALL THE BEST TODAY.

  6. Sean says:
    November 5, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    Midfield trio of Xhaka, Willock & SmithRowe maybe?

    Pepe, Nketiah & Nelson up Top.

    New GoalKeeper Ruggy in there.

