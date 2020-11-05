Fringe player might start Arsenal’s game against Molde

Metro Sport claims that Emile Smith Rowe is in line to play for Arsenal in their Europa League game against Molde on Thursday.

The midfielder is yet to play for the club this season after he decided against going out on loan again.

He spent the second half of last season at Huddersfield in the Championship and he impressed for the second-tier side.

The ideal scenario would have been for him to have spent this campaign out on loan again in a similar fashion.

However, the 20-year-old decided against a move away from the club and he has been waiting for his chance to play for them this season.

With competition for a place in the team very strong, he has been on the sidelines for much of the campaign.

However, the report claims that he was spotted training with the club’s first team and he is in line to get his first minutes of the season for the club.

Arsenal has won their opening two group games in the Europa League this season and the Gunners will be looking to earn another win against Molde.

If they find it comfortable, Smith Rowe might get some minutes in the second half, otherwise, he might have to keep waiting for his first game for the club this season.