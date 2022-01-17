Fringe player terminates his contract with Arsenal

Deyan Iliev has terminated his contract with Arsenal by mutual consent, the club has announced.

The North Macedonian had been at the Emirates for nine years after joining from FK Belasica in 2012.

He had hopes of becoming a regular at Arsenal in the future and did well in the club’s youth teams.

However, at 26, he is unlikely to ever have a senior career at the club and has chosen to end his relationship with them.

He was spending this season on loan at Slovakian Super League side SKF Sered, but the club says he has also ended his contract with them.

The goalkeeper made some appearances for his country’s youth teams while with the Gunners.

He would now look to build a senior career for himself at another club and the Gunners wish him well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal is one of the best places for any budding young player to start his career because we have a good reputation for promoting youth team stars.

However, not every promising youngster eventually reaches their full potential.

Iliev still has time to build a career for himself at another club and competition. Hopefully, he will find a new home where he can flourish.