Matt Macey is headed to Scotland for a medical with Hibernian as he looks to secure a loan deal away from Arsenal, the FootballInsider reports.

The goalkeeper was tipped to leave the club in the summer, only for the club to agree a 12 month extension to his contract, but his loan move will now mean he is unlikely to don our kit ever again with no new contract likely to be offered.

Macey has failed to make an impact in the first-team squad, picking up just two senior appearances from eight-years in North London, and will now leave in search of regular action.

Alex Runarsson arrived from Dijon last summer to replace Emiliano Martinez, who had outgrown his back-up status, and has thoroughly impressed for new side Aston Villa this term.

Runarsson however has made little impression in his few senior appearances (one in the League Cup and four in the Europa League), and Bernd Leno appears to have little competition for his role as first-choice.

Youngster Karl Hein may well be viewed as the club’s third choice with Macey set to depart the club, unless a new signing is brought in of course, with the youngster having impressed in the PL2, and as Estonia’s first choice keeper at senior level.

Patrick