From a fan perspective: “An Unforgettable week of football” with Arsenal Women in Melbourne

Walking out of the Marvel Stadium on Friday night felt somewhat bittersweet. I’ve witnessed an incredible week of football in Melbourne this week and, for a country that’s not primarily a footballing country, fans sure did show up to support and see their teams in what was an unforgettable week of football for me, and many others.

Being on the other side of the world, when you were born and raised in England can be hard, especially if you’re like me and you live and breathe everything football. Australia has only just started to catch the football bug and, after being here for 17 years, it’s an incredible thing to witness women’s football take off like it has. The Matilda’s and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 was massive for the game in this country and since then, we’ve seen football thrive.

Starting off this week, I was so excited at the thought of getting an inside look on everything that happens at Arsenal Women, and having the chance to go see an open training session was honestly even better than going to the game. I got to peak behind a curtain that I don’t think many people who get to do, and just appreciate the level of quality on my doorstep.

Watching training was incredible, the way the whole team are structured and how well they work together was top class and, even though the women were training in front of hundreds of people, they stayed completely focused. Some of the stuff I got to see was amazing and I feel so lucky that I even had the chance to see what goes into what I stay up to watch at stupid hours, week in, week out.

Obviously meeting Russo and having a quick word with her was a dream come true. She’s been someone I’ve looked up to for years. To think I was watching her on my TV, at the Euros 2022 (which England won) and the Women’s World Cup 2023 (where England came 2nd), and then had her just in front of me, was a surreal moment for me.

I’m sure a lot of you know that I’m a big Kyra Cooney-Cross enthusiast, and I luckily got her to sign my Arsenal shirt as well which was incredible! I watched Kyra play at my local side and grow into an unbelievable player, to see how far she’s come Is unbelievable and the same goes for Steph Catley.

The game was another massive highlight, surrounded by like-minded football fans who came out to get a glimpse of what we watch on our TV’s at 3am in the morning every week, and just the opportunity to watch such quality right in front of our eyes. I’ve had a week that I don’t think I’ll ever forget, made some unforgettable memories and met a lot of good people along the way. This is what football is all about, bringing people together to share the same passion and want the game grow.

We walk away with a win and many great memories. I feel very privileged to have had the week that I have and will cherish those times forever.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….