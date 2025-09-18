From Adams to Wright: Arsenal’s greatest London-born XI

The opponents Arsenal faced on Tuesday evening are certainly unique. Since 1911, Athletic Club Bilbao have not signed a single player who was not born, brought up or educated in the Basque Country.

In 1911, Real Sociedad complained when their neighbours fielded ineligible English players in the Copa Del Rey. To avoid further confusion, Spain made a rule that only Spanish talent could feature in their domestic cup. Obviously, that policy was very quickly relaxed but Bilbao have chosen ever since to only recruit individuals from their region.

For the record, this does not apply to managers or coaching staff, just the playing squad for all ages and genders. This recruitment plan has now existed for 114 years. Essentially it is a top-level club reducing their talent pool by putting themselves on a transfer ban. Yet they have managed to become the third most successful side in Spain, one of only three founding members of La Liga never to be relegated, so on the pitch it has worked. It creates a family culture with players and fans proud of their heritage and forces the youth department to develop stars.

What If English Clubs Did the Same?

Which begs the question, what if English clubs did the same? Imagine if every owner in the top division insisted that they only wanted to be represented by those from the club’s respective city. The Premiership would have a heart attack as suddenly their brand would lose so many marquee names.

In 2025 so many laws would be broken if this was imposed, but there is nothing stopping clubs themselves making that choice. Financially the Kroenke Family would have nothing to gain by building a squad all with connections to London. That is why you have to admire Bilbao for sticking by their convictions for over a century. With all the money in the sport, it is rare to stick by your principles.

So let’s pretend we are selecting our greatest Arsenal 11 who played for us but had to be born in the capital of England. It has to be players you have seen so I am only considering the Prem era. Older Gooners feel free to add some names from before this period. Loans do not count, and no current Gunners.

GK – Stuart Taylor (Romford)

This might be an answer to a trivia question but Stuart Taylor has a Premiership winners medal. Despite being our third choice keeper in 2001, the injuries to David Seaman and Richard Wright meant the 20-year-old played 15 times that season, more than contributing towards our Double. He eventually left after running out of patience to be named Arsenal’s number one. The irony is at his next seven clubs he never managed to better those 15 appearances in one season. This included a three-year period at Man City where he started in one FA Cup tie and a year out of the sport because no one would offer him a contract. He is now running his own academy.

LB – Ashley Cole (Stepney)

Thinking with your hearts you might not want to include someone who won every domestic honour with Chelsea. With your head, you have to pick one of the best left backs in the world at the time. One of the few members of England’s Golden Generation to perform consistently at tournaments, with Ronaldo describing him as one of his toughest opponents. Defensively better at Stamford Bridge, Highbury was the most exciting version of Cole. His understanding with Pires and Henry on our left side led to one of the most successful periods in our history. Since retirement the 44-year-old has tried to explain it was Arsenal who backtracked on agreed terms for a new contract, a narrative David Dein says is true. He deserves more credit for his coaching with the FA, including helping the Under-21s become European Champions.

CB – Tony Adams (Romford)

The leader of one of the most famous back fours in the history of Britain but the only one originally from London. In terms of defensively organising those around him, he is maybe only rivalled in England by John Terry. A huge part of ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’. Will also be remembered for speaking candidly about his addiction to alcohol and drugs and turning his life around. One of many who credits Mr Wenger for introducing him to training and dietary methods which extended his career. This list is inspired by Bilbao who since 2015 have yearly presented an award to a player who only played for one club. Jamie Carragher is this year’s winner. Mr Arsenal cannot be far away.

CB – Sol Campbell (Plaistow)

You may have heard by now Sol Campbell was at Tottenham’s youth team, went on to captain the club and lifted the League Cup in 1999. He is also the only Spurs player to win the Prem at White Hart Lane, just in the red and white of Arsenal. I recommend all Gooners read his book where it is clear that the 50-year-old has always been a loner and eccentric. Yet when he recounts his childhood, maybe that is not a surprise. Growing up in a poor area of London with 11 siblings, Sol says he was isolated and a recluse. That chip on his shoulder and the need to prove something to the world, while making him an enigma, also made him the player he was.

RB – Maitland-Niles (Ilford)

The irony is that this is the position Maitland-Niles for so long did not want to be considered for and it probably cost him his career at the Emirates. Yet it is the role where he won an FA Cup with Arsenal and got capped five times by England. No one can take that away from him. Now 28, though, you wonder if he regrets not listening to the staff around him or getting better advice. Given an opportunity that so many in the academy would have bitten your arm off for, the player made it clear he wanted to be a CM and not a makeshift full back. Of course there is nothing wrong with backing your own ability but maybe trust your coaches to help you develop. After three loans and a free transfer to Lyon, he is still yet to become the midfielder that exists only in his own mind.

CM – David Rocastle (Lewisham)

His best years were before the launch of the Premiership, playing every league game when we won the title in 1989. The truth is in the Prem era he was a shadow of his former self, especially from a consistency standpoint. That was largely down to a knee issue which he tried to downplay to employers after he left Arsenal. Yet in terms of someone who loved the Gunners, who was proud to wear the shirt, who understood the value of the crest, I just had to include him. In many ways you cannot tell Ian Wright’s story without including his best friend. Listen to Ian Wright talk about David Rocastle and hairs will stand up on your arms. The two grew up on the same estate kicking around a football talking about The Arsenal. That was their dream. The night before Wright’s first day at his new job, he slept round Rocastle’s house. The two stayed up all night with Rocastle telling Ian Wright what it means to play for The Arsenal. Goosebumps. On 31st March 2001, David Rocastle died after an aggressive form of cancer. The 33-year-old was the first Premiership player to die.

CM – Ray Parlour (Romford)

Perhaps the player on this list with the most characteristics of the stereotypical Londoner. That is partly because no matter the success, fame and fortune, the midfielder never forgot his roots or took himself too seriously. One of many who enjoyed the drinking culture at the club and therefore credits Mr Wenger for extending his career at the highest level by introducing the squad to fresh training and dietary methods. It led to two domestic doubles, a further FA Cup and becoming an Invincible. Named the Romford Pele for the perception that he is underrated. Yet that has been said so many times that must make him now rated.

LM – Paul Merson (Harlesden)

If this 11 was playing he would have a kind of free role. In so many ways ahead of his time in terms of having the technical ability not associated with English players in his era. Considering he won every domestic honour you can only imagine what else the pundit could have achieved had he looked after himself off the pitch. The 57-year-old has been very candid about his battles with substance and gambling addiction. You sense he could have benefitted from working with Mr Wenger longer, with the Frenchman extending so many careers with his dietary and training ideas. Merson admits the gambler in him could not ignore that Middlesbrough were offering a longer contract. He has been working with Sky Sports since 2006, mostly on Soccer Saturday.

RM – Theo Walcott (Stanmore)

For someone who has scored over 100 goals as a Gunner and lifted two FA Cups, you could argue that the 36-year-old remains under appreciated by a portion of our fanbase. It did not help that at 17 he was called up to play at the World Cup despite having not yet kicked a ball in top flight football. That put instant media spotlight on a teenager that he could never truly shake. Hence why many accused him of lacking the footballing intelligence to develop. In reality, like so many with pace, Theo never seemed to have a season where there was not a spell of niggling injuries. This included lengthy spells on the sidelines. If Ethan Nwaneri scores 108 goals for Arsenal, I bet Gooners would call that successful. He is now starting his career in the media but smartly picking his gigs carefully.

ST – Kevin Campbell (Lambeth)

At the club since 15, Super Kev grew into a man at Arsenal. His strike rate with the youth team was phenomenal and while selflessly adapting his own game to support Ian Wright, the striker still contributed to winning every domestic honour. He scored eight times in 10 games during the 91 title run in and started the 93 League Cup and FA Cup Finals followed by the 94 Cup Winners Cup Final. The Gunners won them all. Yet his legacy in the sport is probably his smile, positivity and just being a decent person. That is the biggest compliment you can give anyone. Sadly no longer with us, his legacy lives on through his son who plays at Sheffield United.

ST – Ian Wright (Woolwich)

I have already mentioned what it meant to Ian Wright and David Rocastle as children to play for The Arsenal. Wright has spoken emotionally about how the sport was his outlet and escape from a tough childhood. He had to wait longer than the majority of his peers to be given a professional contract, which is why maybe it seems he has never forgotten his roots or takes any fame and riches for granted. That makes him identifiable to the public. For eight years the striker could claim to be Arsenal’s record goal scorer. Very few players love the club like he does, which is why Arsenal and Adidas always invite him back to help model and present merchandise, videos, etc.

Dan Smith

