From Adebayor to Giroud: 10 Ex-Arsenal Stars Who Rubbed It In

It is the international break, which means it is time for a list.

Following on from the Gunners who chose not to celebrate against their former club, I thought it only fair to include the opposite…

Paul Merson

When scoring against Arsenal for Middlesbrough and then Aston Villa, Paul Merson not only celebrated but appeared giddy at the prospect of getting one over on the Gunners.

The 57-year-old has always maintained that his love for football meant he felt a connection with all the clubs he played for.

Yet the pundit has since admitted he regretted ever leaving Highbury, claiming the gambler in him could not look past the fact that on Teesside he was being offered a longer contract.

In his own mind, did Merson think he was proving a point?

David O’Leary

In his first managerial job, David O’Leary naturally put his coaching career above his former club, especially as he built a young Leeds squad many believed could compete for the Premiership.

Yet some Gooners felt the now 67-year-old was a little too happy on the occasions he beat Arsenal, in particular during his celebrations after a 1-0 win for Leeds in 1999 which effectively knocked Arsenal out of the title race in the final week of the season.

Nicolas Anelka

Since retiring, the Frenchman has admitted regretting leaving Arsenal and even being open to reuniting with Arsène Wenger during his Bolton days.

Anelka seemed to have his own rules when it came to scoring against his former club. He would celebrate at his current home ground but not if he scored at Highbury or the Emirates.

Watch here: Anelka vs Arsenal

Ashley Cole

This one is a little different. The left-back did not actually score on his second return to the Emirates, but Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and the away fans treated him as if he had.

In reality, it was his cross that created an own goal. The defender was happy to take the acclaim, having long felt let down by Arsenal – by the club for going back on a verbal agreement over a contract extension, and by some Gooners for waving fake banknotes and singing vile chants about him.

Watch here: Cole vs Arsenal

David Bentley

No one can deny the midfielder’s opening goal in the famous North London Derby that finished 4-4 was of real quality.

His celebrations were, however, rather cringe-worthy, as he reacted to a draw at the final whistle as if he had just won the World Cup.

In many ways, that night summed up the 41-year-old’s career – blessed with technique but lacking professionalism, and showing a lack of respect for the club that gave him his opportunity.

Watch here: Bentley vs Arsenal

Emmanuel Adebayor

One of the first to leave Arsenal for Manchester City due to the new-found wealth at the Etihad.

When scoring against us, Adebayor felt the need to run the length of the pitch to knee-slide in front of the Gunners’ fans.

The now 41-year-old has since spoken about the level of abuse he received from sections of our fanbase, including chants about his family and even mocking the terrorist attack on the Togo national team bus.

Watch here: Adebayor vs Arsenal

Cesc Fàbregas

By 2010, it had become a yearly saga that Cesc Fàbregas would return to Barcelona. It was a case of when, not if.

Arsène Wenger most likely convinced his midfielder to stay a couple of years longer than he wanted to, but not without unhelpful distractions.

As Spain celebrated winning the World Cup, Fàbregas was playfully forced by his international teammates to wear a Barcelona shirt, fully aware of the speculation.

Our captain saw the funny side, but it was disrespectful to the club that had given him the platform to play on the world stage.

Watch here: Fàbregas in Barca Shirt

Samir Nasri

Upset by Nasri’s departure in the same summer as Fàbregas, Arsenal fans did not hide their feelings and on more than one occasion threatened him with violence when he returned to the Emirates.

It may not have surprised many that when he won the Premier League, Nasri celebrated on social media by mocking Gooners, asking them to celebrate finishing third.

The midfielder highlighted the irony of being accused of moving to Manchester City for money, pointing out that he could have earned well by staying in North London – just without winning any silverware.

Watch here: Nasri vs Arsenal

Robin van Persie

In his first season away from North London, Van Persie chose not to celebrate when scoring against Arsenal home and away.

By his second season at Old Trafford, however, the Dutchman had clearly changed his mind. This time, he slid on his knees and roared in defiance.

Perhaps he felt a year was enough for everyone to move on, but it was more likely a reaction to vile chants that had followed him since he left the Emirates.

Watch here: Van Persie vs Arsenal

Olivier Giroud

It was painful enough to watch a former player score against us in the Europa League final, but Giroud was respectful in his celebrations and post-match interview.

It was on the team bus where he mockingly thanked Arsenal while lifting the trophy – a moment his Chelsea teammates were quick to share online.

To be fair, Giroud had become an afterthought by the time he moved to Stamford Bridge, and many Gooners were happy with his departure as it facilitated the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Frenchman has made a career of proving doubters wrong and, given what some fans called him, perhaps he deserved the last laugh.

Watch here: Giroud vs Arsenal

Old-school Gooners, add some names in the comments.

Dan Smith

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…