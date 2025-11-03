From Arsenal legend Ted Drake to Just Arsenal – A Writer’s Journey

For the past couple of years, I have proudly contributed to Just Arsenal, as many of you will probably know.

I have been a keen and passionate writer since the age of fourteen, and later became an author after releasing Basingstoke Town FC – The Team for Me!, a book that took three years to complete while I was also studying for my Sports Journalism degree at Southampton Solent University.

Originally, I used to write short football match reports on Instagram, mostly covering Arsenal games and other news pieces. Not long after turning sixteen, I realised that writing was part of my life purpose – to create content that could be shared with others and within the wider football community.

I first contacted Arsenal directly, explaining my family link to former Gunners goalscoring legend Ted Drake, who features on the Emirates Stadium and still holds the record for the most goals scored in a single top-flight match – seven- achieved in a 7-1 demolition of Aston Villa in 1935. I asked if I could write for the club, and to my surprise, the editor replied to say they were running a Q&A fan series in the back of the programme that I could feature in.

Soon after, my piece was published for the Arsenal versus Chelsea game in January 2019, which by coincidence I was attending with my friend George and his dad, Paul Weaver, both members of the Arsenal Fan Club. Arsenal won 2-0 that day, and I can vividly remember Olivier Giroud playing for Chelsea, receiving a warm reception from our fans. But for me, the biggest victory was being featured in that programme.

From there, I went on to write for Hendon for five years, as well as Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, Irish club Derry City, National League team Woking, and several others around the UK – all voluntarily and purely for the love of the game, and of course, for the love of writing.

Finding Just Arsenal

So how did I end up writing for Just Arsenal?

One day during my university Christmas break, I wrote a piece about being related to my great-grandfather for the Football Writers’ Association Student Football Writer of the Year awards. I came close to winning and was instead invited to watch England from the press box, which in my opinion was an even greater reward.

At the time, I had hoped and prayed to win, but I also had a feeling that I might not. Still, I didn’t want the article to go unread, so I searched for a platform that might want to publish it. That same day, I attended Arsenal’s match against Chelsea – the one where I was featured in the programme – and when I told people at the fan club about my connection to Ted Drake, their joy and amazement made me realise how much happiness my writing could bring to other like-minded Gooners.

It was then that I came into contact with the late, great Pat McLaughlin (Admin Pat), who many here knew and respected deeply. Pat replied, saying I had a knack for writing and that he would happily welcome any future articles – an invitation I could never resist. Nearly two years later, I still repeat his kind words with pride.

I never had the chance to meet anyone I’ve corresponded with from Just Arsenal, but I have always felt a warmth and respect in every exchange. It’s something I’ve never quite experienced with any other publication or media outlet in my seven years of writing voluntarily.

Writing from the heart

From that point on, I felt an inner pull to write about the legends – on and off the pitch – who have shaped the club we all love. It has been a privilege to feel part of a community so full of passion and history, one that shines brightly within my DNA and that of millions of others.

Some of my pieces may not be perfect, but that’s what makes both writing and life beautiful. Here’s to another two years, if not many more, with Just Arsenal – surely the most passionate fan-driven site there is.

Editor note: You can read many more of Liam’s articles in Just Arsenal’s well-stocked Arsenal History section.

Thank you to Liam and all our other regular and occasional contributors – with a particular distinction to our very own Dan Smith.

Liam Harding

