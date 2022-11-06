“From back to front, Arsenal were better” Journalist nails it with his reaction to Arsenal win

Arsenal earned yet another Premier League win this afternoon as they march towards having a stunning season.

The Gunners beat Chelsea 1-0 thanks to a goal from Gabriel as they struck when it mattered and defended well.

It was a poor day for Chelsea who looked unprepared to face Mikel Arteta’s winning machine and it showed.

The Gunners were in good shape and earned a deserved three points which takes them back to the top of the Premier League table.

Time Sport’s Henry Winter watched as Arteta’s boys show their class and he concludes the 1-0 score is an unfair one to Arsenal.

The writer insists it did not do justice to the Gunners’ effort in the fixture.

He tweeted:

“1-0 doesn’t do justice to AFC superiority. Saliba, White, Jesus, Partey especially good. From back to front, Arsenal were better than a disappointing, toothless CFC. Chelsea missing important players but still had plenty of talent which simply under-performed.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The win against Chelsea shows we mean business as one of the top clubs in the Premier League this season.

The Blues had been considered fellow title challengers, but we have ended their dream now.

After also beating Tottenham and Liverpool, it seems we could even get a win against Manchester City.