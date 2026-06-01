From Budapest To The World Cup: When Do Arsenal’s Stars Actually Get A Break?

While Arsenal supporters are still coming to terms with the heartbreak of Saturday’s Champions League Final defeat, many of Mikel Arteta’s players have already moved on to their next challenge.

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on 11 June, leaving Arsenal’s international stars with virtually no time to recover from a season that has already pushed them to their limits. FIFA’s expanded tournament begins less than two weeks after the final in Budapest, meaning many players are now swapping club colours for national team duty almost immediately.

For Arsenal’s England contingent, there has at least been a slight delay. The Three Lions had already begun their preparations in Florida before the Champions League Final, with players involved in Budapest joining up later than the rest of Thomas Tuchel’s squad. Young Gunner Ethan Nwaneri was already in camp as part of England’s preparations before the senior Arsenal stars arrived.

Arsenal Could Have One Of The Biggest World Cup Representations

According to Arsenal‘s official list of call-ups, the Gunners will have players spread across numerous nations at this summer’s tournament. David Raya, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi are with Spain, Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli are with Brazil, William Saliba represents France, Martin Ødegaard captains Norway, Kai Havertz joins Germany, while Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke are part of England’s squad.

That is before considering players such as Jurrien Timber and others who are also expected to feature for their respective nations. Arsenal could have well over a dozen representatives across the tournament.

For supporters, it is another reminder of how far the club has come. The best teams produce international players, and Arsenal are now packed with them.

A Huge Test For Arteta Next Season

Yet there is another side to the story.

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel and several others have just completed one of the most demanding seasons of their careers. Arsenal won the Premier League, reached the Champions League Final and played deep into every major competition.

Some players were still battling through 120 exhausting minutes in Budapest on Saturday night. Less than two weeks later, the World Cup begins.

The physical and mental demands are enormous.

That is why Arsenal’s squad depth could become even more important next season. Arteta will hope his players enjoy successful tournaments, but he will also be hoping they return healthy.

Because while the World Cup may be the focus today, Arsenal’s quest to defend their Premier League title and go one step further in Europe will begin again sooner than anyone thinks.

Do you think Arsenal’s international stars are being asked to play too much football, Gooners, or is this simply the price of success?_____________________________________________________________________________________________

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