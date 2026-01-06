From Europe to the title race, Arsenal’s turbulent 2025 reviewed

The season unfolds

January 2025

Further evidence that Arsenal’s attack lacks bite emerges in cup ties against Newcastle and Manchester United, where multiple chances are wasted, with Havertz the main culprit.

Jesus is ruled out for the season and Arteta admits the squad needs reinforcements. Links emerge with numerous forwards. A supposed rejected bid for Ollie Watkins divides opinion. Many fans view it as a transparent attempt to appear active without real intent, yet some are convinced the owners genuinely tried. Incredibly, the ploy works.

Elsewhere, Myles Lewis-Skelly sees red at Wolves in a controversial moment that reignites accusations of bias in officiating. Arsenal qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, finishing third in the new-format table.

February 2025

Arsenal hit Manchester City for five. Skelly celebrates his goal with Haaland’s meditation pose, referencing the striker’s earlier jibe to “be humble”, a message some Gooners clearly ignore.

However, the mood is quickly dampened as the club fail to back Arteta in the transfer market. Soon after, Martinelli is injured and Havertz is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Arteta tries to stay positive, speaking about “internal solutions”. One of those turns out to be Merino playing as a makeshift striker. Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fail to score in three of the next four matches and fall 13 points behind Liverpool by early March. The title race is essentially over before spring.

March 2025

Despite domestic struggles, Arsenal thrash PSV 7–1 in Europe. Skelly avoids a second yellow for a clear foul, with no conspiracy theories this time. He earns an international call-up and scores on debut at Wembley.

April 2025

It becomes clear that Arsenal’s season now hinges on Europe. While Arteta avoids saying it outright, his team selections speak volumes, with Saka’s minutes carefully managed to ensure availability for ties against Real Madrid and PSG.

Liverpool officially seal the title. Arsenal, meanwhile, are grateful that the chasing pack are not more consistent.

Rice’s two free kicks against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals produce one of the best European moments at the Emirates. His individual display at the Bernabéu is even better.

However, the semi-final against PSG is a letdown. Ousmane Dembélé’s early goal at the Emirates silences the crowd. PSG dominate the opening half-hour, and it feels like a relief that Arsenal are still in the tie.

May 2025

Bournemouth beat Arsenal at the Emirates for the first time in their history, but most attention is on Europe.

At this level, small margins separate triumph and failure. While PSG scored early in London, Arsenal dominate the early stages in Paris but fail to convert. The Gunners eventually fall 3-1 on aggregate.

Arteta bizarrely insists Arsenal were the best team left in the tournament. He is visibly more frustrated after a spirited 2-2 draw at Anfield, suggesting the pressure is wearing him down.

He returns from a short break looking refreshed and oversees a strong win against Newcastle that all but confirms another second-place finish.

In a huge lift for the whole club, and a further boost for women’s football in the UK, Arsenal Women lift their second ever Champions League title. Our English Gunneresses are only getting started.

The future takes shape

June 2025

For a second successive Under-21 Euros, a Gunner ends up with a winner’s medal. Ethan Nwaneri features in all six of England’s ties as they retain their trophy.

As expected, Jorginho and Tierney are confirmed as free agents, while Thomas Partey also does not have his contract extended. Tavares and Marquinhos leave permanently.

Rumours linking Arsenal with either Sesko or Gyokeres dominate daily transfer updates.

July 2025

In more surprising news, after being on the sidelines due to a knee injury, Tomiyasu has his contract ripped up.

It becomes clear that Andrea Berta’s transfer policy is more aggressive than those before him. The Director of Football gathers extensive information on shortlisted targets and learns just how desperate Victor Gyokeres is to become a Gooner. The Swede is even willing to go on strike, believing Sporting Lisbon have broken a verbal agreement and are now trying to price him out of a dream move. His agents stress they can provide evidence, and the story becomes huge in Portugal.

Gooners knew since January that Zubimendi was arriving but are surprised by the purchases of Kepa, Norgaard, and Mosquera. Some fans even start an online petition protesting the Madueke signing.

On the pitch, with Leah Williamson as captain, Chloe Kelly excelling with assists and penalties, Russo scoring in the final, and Agyemang as the super sub, the Gunneresses play a huge role in England retaining the Euros.

August 2025

Due to the Club World Cup, Madueke does not appear on the Asia tour, while Gyokeres does not feature until the Emirates Cup. Neither enjoys a full pre-season with their new clubs.

Fifteen-year-old Max Dowman impresses in Singapore and Hong Kong. Gyokeres’s lack of touches and failure to register a shot on target at Old Trafford stands out, contrasting sharply with his scoring rate in Portugal.

Confidence proves vital when the 27-year-old scores twice on his Premier League debut at the Emirates, especially with Havertz and Jesus dealing with long-term injuries. With a cameo from Dowman and Eze unveiled before kick-off, the Leeds fixture feels like a perfect day. The montage revealing Eze as a Gunner is one of the best produced by the media team.

September 2025

On deadline day, a loan move for Hincapie, with an obligation to buy, is confirmed. Karl Hein, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Vieira, and Reiss Nelson are all loaned out.

The consensus grows that Arsenal now boast one of the strongest squads in Europe, a necessity given ongoing injury issues. Merino is already being asked to play as a makeshift striker.

A late equaliser against Manchester City, followed by an even later winner at St James’ Park, is viewed as a key mental turning point.

October 2025

From the start of the month, Arsenal go eight consecutive matches without conceding. Some wonder whether Chelsea’s Premier League record of just 15 goals conceded all season could be matched.

It is no coincidence that goals begin to return once the Gabriel and Saliba partnership is broken up. The Brazilian, in particular, has been dominant in both penalty areas.

If the Gunners are to achieve something special this season, it is increasingly clear it will be built on defensive solidity. In the League Cup, Max Dowman becomes the youngest player in club history to start a match.

November 2025

The 15-year-old follows that by becoming the youngest ever player to feature in the Champions League.

In arguably the best week of the season, Eze becomes the first player of the Premier League era to score a hat trick in a North London derby, followed by a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich.

Praise is widespread, but with plenty of football still to be played, some question whether expectations are running ahead of reality. That may explain the sharp overreaction to a draw at Stamford Bridge.

December 2025

In the final month of the year, it becomes apparent that anxiety has returned to the Emirates, with fans quick to grow nervous. The Gunners no longer play an entertaining enough brand of football to immediately lift the mood.

A last-second defeat at Villa Park leaves little room for error. Even the most optimistic supporters are shell-shocked by the performance at home to Wolves.

However, kicking off after Manchester City victories and still finding ways to win can only strengthen belief. A portion of the fanbase grows less confident about winning the title than they were earlier in the season.

Arsenal end the year top of the table in England and Europe, and reach the final four of the Carabao Cup.

What stood out most for you in Arsenal’s roller-coaster 2025, and what does it say about where this team is heading next?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

Dan Smith

