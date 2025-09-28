From Frustration to Euphoria: Arsenal Edge Newcastle 2-1 in Fiery Clash

Arsenal fought back from a goal down to beat Newcastle 2-1 in a thrilling, fiery contest at St James’ Park. The Gunners trailed at half-time after missing a string of first-half chances, but late goals from substitute Merino and Gabriel turned the game on its head.
Read our half-time report here: https://www.justarsenal.com/newcastle-1-0-arsenal-at-half-time-gunners-frustrated-despite-bright-start/400998
Arsenal Dig Deep After Early Setbacks
Arsenal started brightly, testing Newcastle in the opening exchanges. Eberechi Eze saw an early strike saved and Bukayo Saka’s corner was cleared. Saka himself later forced another good save. Newcastle responded with a dangerous corner as Alec Chou’s header was pushed away by David Raya.
The opening half-hour was end-to-end. In the 13th minute Viktor Gyökeres appeared to be fouled by the Newcastle keeper while through on goal, but after a lengthy VAR check no penalty was given — a decision that drew the ire of the visitors and turned Gyökeres into the villain of the night for the home crowd.
Arsenal continued to press, with Declan Rice’s set-piece deliveries causing trouble. Gyökeres crossed for Riccardo Calafiori who headed narrowly wide, then Leandro Trossard hit the post before Eze forced another save. Arsenal looked the more likely side until the 34th minute, when under pressure Mosquera conceded a corner. Newcastle worked it short and German striker Niclas Woltemade lashed home the opener.
The goal fired up the contest as Woltemade and Gabriel exchanged words and the referee stepped in to calm tempers. Arsenal pushed for a response before the break but could not find the finishing touch, going in 1–0 down at half-time.
Merino Sparks Fightback, Gabriel Seals Dramatic Win
Newcastle almost doubled their lead soon after the restart when Woltemade hit the bar – though the flag was already up in the build-up. Arsenal responded quickly: Gyökeres broke clear but dragged his shot wide, and Timber’s low strike on the hour was superbly saved by Nick Pope.
As the physical battle intensified, Mikel Arteta turned to his bench in the 68th minute, introducing Martinelli and Merino for Saka and Calafiori. The changes shifted momentum and Arsenal gradually pinned Newcastle back.
The breakthrough came in the 85th minute. Merino reacted quickest to a loose ball in the area, rifling home the equaliser to silence the home fans and breathe new life into the Gunners.
Arsenal threw everything forward in the closing stages, forcing a string of corners and keeping the hosts under constant pressure. Pope produced several key interventions, but in the 95th minute Rice’s delivery found Gabriel, who rose highest to head home the dramatic winner and spark wild celebrations among the travelling supporters.
Arsenal saw out the final frantic moments to clinch a priceless 2-1 victory, cutting the gap to Liverpool at the top and underlining their title credentials with a statement win on the road.
The Gunners now sit 2nd in the table, trailing Liverpool by only 2 points!
COYG!
Michelle M
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Take that doubters. 😈
Strong form over the opening six tricky games overall, despite the never ending injury crisis.
Media are calling it swing weekend, in September. 🤗 That has to be based on how crap the Liverpool performances have been.
Oh Moon Girl , that boy Merino he just love’s these little battle, he’s the go to man when the going gets rough along with Gabby
Yet again opponent manager plays surrender football stringing 5 across across back. And that was the moment Newcastle lost it, with those 3 substitutions and negative change in formation so early on.
Some ‘fans(’?)on here saying Ødegaard is useless etc and he came on and immediately made killing passes and had a hand in one of the goals. What a comeback and now we have to hope Arteta throws the handbrake away and carries on with the attacking football.
And a foot in the first, Øde, Rice and Merino. Everything changed after he came on. I can’t understand that some think we are better without him.
Please, can someone on JA tell me why the referee refused the call for a penalty against arsenal when the ball hit Gabriel’s hand.
Because the ball hit Gabby’s leg before hitting his arm
Well said GB 👍
Such an important win, especially in a game where things were going against us; great saves from their goalkeeper, disallowed penalty, their only shot on target going in, the referee giving their dirty challenges the benefit of the doubt, some of our players; Califiori, Gyokeres, Trossard, Zubamendi underperforming. Still the belief was there, mostly driven by Rice who was everywhere and had to be the man of the match. Without him, we wouldn’t have never stayed in the game. The three points for us is huge. Still, I’m puzzled why Howe made those three early changes when his team appeared to be controlling the tempo. Not our problem though. One point was a relief, three is massive.
Your assessment is so wrong gyokeres played exceptionally well today, Troasard also . I wonder what game you watched dou
The turning point was removal of Zubimendi and Rice taking his duties.The game incresed in speed and directness immediately. Zubimendi is not the snswer for DM. Too slow,too weak , not driving forward. Keep him on rhe bench and use Rice as a DM.
Partey > Zubimendi
I disagree
Claudio, Zubimendi is not a DM in the same sense as a Partey, Kante, Deschamps. He’s more of a deep lying playmaker like Arteta was for us.
This Newcastle team right now are not in same place as when they turned over Arsenal and Liverpool last season in big games. Nostalgia is fooling us a bit about how tough today’s fixture was. Away at Palace this weekend is likely the tougher fixture.
Palace are playing extremely well at the moment. Great coaching and excellent mentality. Form team of the league, arguably. It’s going to be a real test, for sure.
Not for us. Their manager will be at Manchester by the time they play us. We have passed Peak Palace.
Can you shut up an enjoy the win. Pathetic fan.
I am sure it would be, but we are at home to West Ham
I really love the team that ended that game. Let’s be going very attacking henceforth.
Raya
Timber Saliba Gabriel Calafiori
Rice
Saka Odegaard Eze Trossard
Gyokeres
Spot on, with Ode and Eze, we are dangerous. I think Masquera did well for Saliba’s role, this shall help with our injury issues.
Mosquera did great. Harsh that he got hooked at HT because it looks like he had a bad game and was getting run over. He had one bad backpass that unfortunately led to the goal, but it should’ve been defended better espescially by Gabriel who went over too easily for that goal. Redeemed himself with the winner tho!
“ Let’s be going very attacking henceforth.”
No. The handbrake stuff was just Gary Neville clickbait garbage. When you go into toughest games, sides on the day dangerous, even stronger on paper than you, just as Liverpool are, you got to show respect, you don’t take handbrake off from the start, just like you never chase a three four goals late on so concede five or six – you got to protect your momentum when chasing a title.
Gary Neville played in the side that kept it tight for 70 minutes then went expansive, it’s a team historically known for its super subs and gave football the term Fergie Time. Don’t buy the handbrake guff that’s all built on the fallacy that merino is a mere DM carthorse in our line up v Liverpool.
Shout out to Timber. Consistently amazing every week, never gets a man of the match award. In offence he gave us more than Saka today. Surely it’s better to be consistently brilliant like this, than pick up man of the match award one week, and rubbish the games either side?
For any haters contesting the gyokeres penalty for reasons “unknown”, Webb clearly explained how even if a defender touches the ball it doesn’t negate the heavy follow-through when he takes out the attacking player. It was for the Saliba penalty when he touched the ball then hit the opponent on the follow-through.
It was a penalty. And if it wasn’t given originally I’d be able to swallow the decision even. But for VAR to go and basically referee the game again, thats something it’s simply not supposed to interfere with. There’s enough of a gray area for the situation that they shouldn’t be trying to overturn the on-field decision. The standards are simply different depending on the teams playing as we all know.
Pope did not go for the ball, he made himself big, and as player tries to go round him attackers touch took the ball onto Popes foot – if that touch meant ball missed Pope they would have allowed the penalty.
All fans, players, the whole world of football are asking for is consistency. When Sanchez was sent off last week he got to the ball first. VAR didn’t have enough to intervene and call ref to screen today, and they will be hammered for that in coming days.
Yes. I kept asking myself if it would be ok for a goalie to do anything as long as he touched the ball first. That should have been a penalty, but it is ok, the ball hitting Gabi hand, in previous seasons, could have raised eye brows.
This game will give us confidence, a champion in the making.
Going behind unfortunately, keeping your head, responding, and ultimately winning, is what is called a champion’s mentality.
COYG!
Best performance so far from Gyokeres, even though he didn’t score. The team played more to his strengths as well. A very silky Eze and another immense performance by Timber.
I am glad you mentioned that. Gyokeres fought tooth and nail. Timber was tremendous and the manager managed and the team dug in despite the over the top negativity that has permeated the club from the beginning of the season.
It’s tremendous signing Jurien T, and with Moesquiera, not sure my spelling, the team has got steely guys at the back, about 5 of them or so.
I still think he needs to work on his ball holding ability. That is something havertz does well and a reason I feel arteta may look to havertz when he returns.
Approached the game positive and got a positive result. Brave subs by the manager, a lot of fight from the players. This the Arsenal we want to see every week, not backpass central. Keep being brave and we can make this a special season.
It was a well deserved and precious victory. Let’s hope the momentum carries on for the rest of the season.
I’m buzzing for this win. This is a massive statement of intent.
We beat a bogey team in their home.
We close the gap on Liverpool.
This is awesome. Now winning the league is still a possibility.
This is the importance of squad depth.
Substitutes coming on to impact and win games.
Unto Olympiacos and West Ham next.
It was a non lose, non draw game and it was a game that it didn’t matter how BUT we had to win. And we did. First half was overall pretty good and unlucky to be 1-0 down. And I have to admit the second half until we scored was a bit of a let down, referring to type again and running out of ideas. BUT after that I fancied us to win for once. And credit to them and a set piece, we got what, in the end, we deserved. It was a credit to everyone that they kept believing. A massive game and puts it back into our own hands, which we have to keep that way.
If scars maketh the team, then surely scars maketh the fan?
Really?
The moment I saw eze start through the middle, I knew the pundits got under arteta’s skin . Arteta knew if he played RMZ in midfield today, there would be zero penetration into Newcastle’s low block formation. So he swallowed his pride and went attacking today… Long may it continue
Who is RMZ ?
I’d really love to see a few Newcastle training clips.
Is Boxing, Taekwondo and Karate incorporated into their training regimen, and is it officially accepted by the powers that be in the EPL?
I’m asking cuz i can’t for the life of me understand how a team would be so brazenly rough, with a deliberately vicious intent to hurt opposition players and the ref would choose to look the other way every single time, waving play on and almost subtly encouraging them to go into even more crunching tackles.
I could count five instances where i was shocked at the referee’s refusal to act, but that vice-like shoulder lock and attempted removal of Gyökeres’s face takes the mickey for me.
Is this now an acceptable way to play football, or is it only acceptable when it’s done against Arsenal?
Glad we eventually won despite playing an MMA, rather than a football match.
Such utterly nasty and disgusting neolithic orcs!
That foul on Gyokeres was stunning, the ref should have done a better job. I am amazed that Victor was not injured by such hooliganism.
Totally agree with both of you, and in typical biased Sky Sports fashion they decided to focus on Gabriel clattering Woltermade (despite the magpies doing it constantly) and didn’t even mention Gyokeres featuring in his own adaptation of Face/Off. Retrospective punishment would occur had one of our players got away with it, alas for Newcastle and their endless oil dosh, nothing will happen…
Anyone interested in making a petition: Gooners scrap their Sky Sports subscriptions unless they stop creating anti-Arsenal punditry teams for all our games? TNT with McCoist and Darke are far superior.
This is how it should be.
Winning against the odds even when VAR and the ref are against us.
Shame on Howard Webb and all the match officials for cancelling the penalty decision that the ref gave initially.
Let’s continue to shock them and outperform the opponents and the referees and VAR.
Great comeback and thoroughly deserved win. How on earth was that penalty denied by VAR ? 😲
Pope got a touch on the ball. Strictly following the rules of football it was correct. Because it looked like a stonewaller (and it did) Pope got a touch. Was it an obvious error? Arsenal fans will say no, Newcastle fans will say yes.
Sorry, got side tracked. Because it looked like a stonewaller, it doesn’t make it one.
Yet the Chelsea keeper, who got sent off last weekend, also got a touch of the ball. Last season at Brighton, a split second after one of their players headed the ball, Saliba headed it and also his head connect with the Brighton player. Penalty given.
Consistency is all I ask for.
Cheers to the Gooners. They showed resilience and a die hard mentally in todays game. Obviously something must be done about VAR , once again they can’t get things right. Clear penalty. Where was the referees dog? Cause he is definitely blind. 🙄
I was wondaring too. Did we realy watch the same match?
SQUAD DEPTH!!! –
Gyokeres.
Eze. Odegaard. Martinelli.
Rice. Merino.
Skelly. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Just backing from the game and, once agsib, reading the comments during said game.
The refere both on and off the pitch were a disgrace – but not to worry, as it, supposedly, evens itself out over the season!! Absolute rubbish!!
Gyokeres was actually assaulted on the pitch and it was allowed to go on all through the game.
I note that it’s been said there was less sideways and backward passes…. that’s not what I saw, as we probed a team that was pushed back so much, they did a city and took off their goalscorer and put on a right back to try and stop the pressure.
I’d love to see what the stats were on sideways and backward passes compared to pool, city, manure and even Forest.
Saka seemed to be out of the game and how fans can criticise Zubimendi is beyond me, as everything was going through him.
I read that the game changed when Odegaard came on, but it seems that they forgot what happened before him.
If Pope hadn’t been in top form, the game would have been over long before Odegaard came on…. and that’s not knocking Odegaard in any way, as he played his part in the win as well.
A strange decision not to start Saliba from the beginning, as was Trossard over Martinelli in my opinion.
The atmosphere from both sets of fans, was brilliant, even though being stuck up in the Gods is another disgrace and I was in the standing / sitting area, which was like being in the North Bank!!
Great substitutions from MA, who completely outmanouvered Newcastle, even when they went five at the back.
A huge win for The Arsenal and a special word for Eze.
But Ken, the ref gave us a penalty? Didn’t do anything for Gabriel assaulting Woltermere and added on all that time for us to score. Yes the Gyokores one was shocking but Gabriels was as well.
That was brutal at times. Is it the case if you are known to be tough & unnecessarily so, that it’s ok? Others have mentioned how Gyokeres was manhandled, and Newcastle were able to get away with it.
Well done for not losing heart. Showing that despite going 1-0 down there was belief that a win could be achieved. I was surprised that Howe made those changes (injuries?) with so long to go in the game and delighted that our Captain made a difference and the substitutions played an important part.
If we had used this setup at Anfield lord knows we’d have won. Here’s hoping Arteta has turned a corner today & has seen the light.
You have a fair point. I am not disagreeing, only offering another perspective, that we played Liverpool on their turf in just the 3rd game. They were runaway winners last season and the pressure was mounting (and still is) on Arteta to deliver the title having spent a fortune in the summer. He was conservative but I don’t blame him, when all is said and done. It nearly paid off then, but ultimately, not the way forward for the long term.
This is one match in a long while I can not fault Arteta. His changes were timely. This shows that we can play attacking positive football after all. It also shows that we can play Eze and Odegaard at the same time. Kudos to the boys for their fighting spirit. I single out Gyokeres, Timber, Eze, and the field marshal Gabriel. One more thing. The players should always know that they are playing against their opponents and the match officials in epl matches. The belief will help them never to expect any favour from them.
The game reinforces my belief that fortunately there is justice in football. In my opinion, Arsenal were clearly cheated of at least one penalty. Arsenal were dominant for most of the game and Arsenal showed the most positive football vs Newcastle’s defensive oriented football. Yes, I would call Newcastle’s game “hedgehog football”. Fantastic header goals by Merino and by Gabriel in injury time. Pope in the Newcastle goal was a strong player and blocked more Eze shots on goal . An incredibly important game to win, as Liverpool and Chelsea lost, and Tottenham only got a draw this weekend. But I have to say, there are no easy games in the PL, but there are some games that are easier than others. We should be able to beat West Ham, who are our next opponent in the PL: But again a great and important win today.
Great win to end the weekend and it feels good taking advantage of liverpool dropping points yesterday.Long may it continue
Fans, I believe will have a hard time forgetting the Liverpool game. They weren’t actually really sure of themselves that day, they were scared the whole first half, most confident Salah was not imposing his character, until Liverpool saw Arsenal, with all their arsenal were not ever ready to prove their strength.