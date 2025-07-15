From Germany: Arsenal delight as 30-year-old Gunner packaged as big signing

If Andrea Berta plays his cards right, he could end up offloading one of Arsenal’s senior attackers for a premium fee, creating funds to fuel the club’s ongoing summer rebuild.

Premier League transfer expert David Ornstein recently suggested that Arsenal may need to sell a left winger before they can bring another in.

“If Martinelli was to leave, then you could see them maybe bringing in a top left-sided winger. If he’s not to leave, then I don’t think so.”

While Gabriel Martinelli initially appeared to be the one at risk, new developments now suggest the Brazilian will stay.

Trossard exit talks gain traction

Last week’s reports reaffirmed Martinelli’s importance in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans. Not long after, speculation emerged around a potential exit for Leandro Trossard.

Now, it is the Belgian forward who may be sacrificed to make way for a marquee addition on the left wing.

Fenerbahçe and Bayern Munich have both been linked, with Bayern’s interest initially seen as a backup plan. However, more recent claims suggest the German giants are taking the move seriously, and view Leandro Trossard as a significant addition to their attack.

Bayern view Trossard as a “big signing”

According to Christian Falk, writing for Bild, Bayern are facing an attacking shortage following the departures of Leroy Sané, Mathys Tel and Thomas Müller.

Falk reports: “Following the departures of Leroy Sané (29), Mathys Tel (20), and Thomas Müller (35), FC Bayern urgently needs reinforcements in attack. Trossard could be the next big signing!”

That label matters, because big signings do not come cheap, and Arsenal would be right to demand fair value.

With two years left on his current deal and having produced consistent performances, a fee in the region of £20 million seems reasonable. Arsenal must stand firm if Bayern do formalise their approach.

Any funds recouped could prove vital as Arsenal continue to monitor the Rodrygo situation. The Real Madrid star is expected to make a decision soon regarding his future, and whether he sees the Emirates Stadium as his next destination.

Would you sell Trossard if it helped bring Rodrygo to Arsenal?

Let us know in the comments.

