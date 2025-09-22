From Madueke’s Spark to Martinelli’s Impact – Key Talking Points vs City

Arsenal rescue a point against Man City thanks to late Martinelli strike

After falling behind early, Arsenal bounced back in the dying stages to rescue what could prove to be one of their most crucial points of the season. A 1-1 draw with Manchester City at a pulsating Emirates Stadium was sealed by a late goal from Gabriel Martinelli.

William Saliba returned to the side after going off injured against Liverpool before the international break. The first half was, as some would say, a display of “same old Arsenal” – dominating possession and creating chances but still finding themselves a goal down at the break.

Arsenal’s summer signing Noni Madueke, fresh from scoring his first England goal during the break, was one of Arsenal’s brightest sparks throughout the opening 45 minutes.

The second half saw Arsenal finally find their rhythm. Martinelli rescued a draw after relentless pressure late on, but not before a string of half-chances for the Gunners. Eberechi Eze forced Donnarumma into a save and assisted Martinelli’s goal and he looked much more at home in the centre of the pitch.

Arsenal 1-1 Man City: Match Report

Round-up and verdict

Arsenal ended with more than double City’s shots (12 to 6), although both sides registered three on target. Madueke was lively once again, following on from strong showings against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool. His direct running and willingness to take on defenders caused problems, even if the end product was not always there.

Gyökeres, however, endured a frustrating afternoon. He worked tirelessly off the ball but struggled to make his presence count in the box. As Mikel Arteta has admitted, Arsenal must provide him with better service, while the striker himself needs to sharpen his hold-up play.

Even though it is only five games into the Premier League season, Arsenal will be relieved to have avoided a second defeat after already losing 1-0 to Liverpool. That setback had prompted criticism that the Gunners were “sitting back,” but here they were far more proactive, caught only by Haaland’s early strike.

This was another proud display against City, though not as emphatic as last season’s memorable 5-1 win at the Emirates. Ultimately, Martinelli’s late equaliser made sure Arsenal came away with a point, and as the saying goes: “a point is better than no point.”

