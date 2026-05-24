From rebuilding to champions: Why Arteta has earned his Arsenal legacy

Finishing second for three consecutive seasons was painful. At times, many supporters feared Arsenal had allowed opportunities to slip away during the closing stages of previous campaigns. However, on this momentous occasion, Arteta and his squad finally proved the doubters wrong. They have erased years of title frustration and answered the burning question of whether this club could truly reach the pinnacle again.

It is easy to forget the difficult days when Arsenal dragged themselves through consecutive eighth place finishes in the Premier League during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. Back then, Arteta was tasked with rebuilding a broken squad, step by step. The early highlight of his tenure was lifting the 2020 FA Cup against Chelsea in front of a ghost-town Wembley during the pandemic, a milestone that has finally been eclipsed today.

Difficult decisions changed Arsenal’s direction

One of Arteta’s greatest strengths has been his willingness to make difficult decisions. He moved on influential figures who no longer aligned with the standards and culture he wanted to build.

High profile names, including former captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Özil, were firmly removed from the first team picture and eventually departed the club.

Furthermore, Arsenal systematically moved on players who had reached the end of their cycle at the club. Shkodran Mustafi, for instance, departed for Schalke 04 after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract. Arteta handled a huge amount of squad restructuring while trying to guide the club away from years of stagnation and inconsistency.

Between 2006 and Arteta’s arrival in 2020, Arsenal operated through a financially restrictive period. The club carefully managed wages and spending while helping support the transition into the 60,000 capacity Emirates Stadium after leaving Highbury. During those years, sustaining a genuine title challenge often felt difficult and second place in 2016 ultimately became one of the few moments where Arsenal looked capable of reclaiming the league.

Arteta changed that reality.

He built a young, dynamic and energetic squad while successfully integrating elite academy talents such as Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Saka in particular has developed into Arsenal’s attacking reference point through his creativity, goals and relentless consistency.

Building a title winning culture

When it mattered most, Arteta was not afraid to back ambition. Arsenal broke their transfer record with the £105 million signing of Declan Rice and the midfielder has repaid that investment with performances that influence every area of the pitch.

Just as importantly, Arteta established clear standards throughout the club. He created an environment where no individual is bigger than the badge and accountability became part of the culture.

By demanding those standards and reshaping expectations, Arteta has transformed Arsenal’s ambition and identity. His forward thinking mentality echoes elements of Wenger’s early years and the standards set during the Invincibles era.

By achieving this milestone, Arteta has secured an immortal piece of football history, becoming the first manager to win the Premier League for a club he also captained and played for in the competition.

What do you think Gooners? Has Arteta now completed one of the greatest rebuilds in Arsenal’s modern history?

Liam Harding

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