“From start to the end” Odegaard discusses Arsenal’s victory over West Ham

Martin Odegaard acknowledges Arsenal’s comprehensive dominance in their 6-0 victory over West Ham. From start to finish, the Gunners asserted control over the game, a fact reflected in various statistical measures that underscored the one-sided nature of the contest.
Despite West Ham having secured a victory in the reverse fixture, Arsenal entered the match buoyed by their impressive run in 2024, having won all their league games leading up to this encounter, including a notable triumph over league leaders Liverpool. This momentum undoubtedly contributed to Arsenal’s confidence.
However, while Arsenal anticipated a challenging fixture against West Ham, they likely did not foresee the ease with which they would carve open their opponents’ defence numerous times. The match unfolded as a comfortable outing for Arsenal, with Odegaard stating that they maintained superiority throughout the fixture.
He told Premier League Productions:
“Brilliant performance. From start to the end we dominated, controlled everything and we were really sharp in front of goal as well. I’m proud of the team, backing up a big win last week with another good result. We were really sharp today, that’s been missing a little bit. It’s a great win and we move on.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
West Ham was no match for us, and it was an easy victory at the London Stadium.
We must not get carried away by the important wins we secured in the last two matches because every game is different, and other opponents might be more difficult for us to defeat.
Martin Odegaard is fast becoming another of my all time Arsenal favorites. He’s working his way into the same hall of fame as Berkamp, Wright and Henry! I know some of you might not agree but his passion for the club and his performances in the red and white are truly legendary Gunner material!
I most certainly do agree GunneRay
Whilst there are those championing Rice for captain (and no doubt he’d be excellent) Odegaard has the role and thoroughly deserves to keep it
That’s the spirit my skipper! Let’s go on a roll, COYG!!!