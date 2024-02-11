“From start to the end” Odegaard discusses Arsenal’s victory over West Ham

Martin Odegaard acknowledges Arsenal’s comprehensive dominance in their 6-0 victory over West Ham. From start to finish, the Gunners asserted control over the game, a fact reflected in various statistical measures that underscored the one-sided nature of the contest.

Despite West Ham having secured a victory in the reverse fixture, Arsenal entered the match buoyed by their impressive run in 2024, having won all their league games leading up to this encounter, including a notable triumph over league leaders Liverpool. This momentum undoubtedly contributed to Arsenal’s confidence.

However, while Arsenal anticipated a challenging fixture against West Ham, they likely did not foresee the ease with which they would carve open their opponents’ defence numerous times. The match unfolded as a comfortable outing for Arsenal, with Odegaard stating that they maintained superiority throughout the fixture.

He told Premier League Productions:

“Brilliant performance. From start to the end we dominated, controlled everything and we were really sharp in front of goal as well. I’m proud of the team, backing up a big win last week with another good result. We were really sharp today, that’s been missing a little bit. It’s a great win and we move on.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

West Ham was no match for us, and it was an easy victory at the London Stadium.

We must not get carried away by the important wins we secured in the last two matches because every game is different, and other opponents might be more difficult for us to defeat.