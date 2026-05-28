From “Stay Humble” To Champions, Arsenal’s Season In Ten Best And Worst Moments

As Arsenal fans continue to celebrate a historic season that saw the club crowned Premier League champions once again, there have been countless moments that supporters will remember for years to come, both good and bad.

From broken records, clean sheets and unbeaten runs, to rival fans, pundits and critics desperately trying to undermine what Mikel Arteta and his squad have achieved, this campaign has certainly delivered plenty of talking points.

I came across two articles today that inspired me to put together my own “Ten of the Best” and “Ten of the Worst” from Arsenal’s unforgettable season.

Ten Of The Best

A new record for the number of goals scored from corners. A new record for the number of clean sheets, 30. new record of three consecutive Golden Gloves for Raya. A record number of clean sheets in the Champions League for our club. A record number of wins in a season, 41. An unbeaten run in the Champions League. Raya becoming the keeper with the best clean sheet run of games. No red cards this season in any competition. No penalties conceded in the Premier League this season. No outstanding charges or fines to blemish this fantastic season.

Ten Of The Worst

Patrice Evra disrespecting Arteta by saying watching Arsenal trying to win the Premier League was like waiting for the next episode on Netflix. Haaland telling Arteta directly to “Stay Humble” after the draw at the Etihad, then throwing the ball at the back of Gabriel’s head after scoring in the seventh minute of added time to rescue said draw. Haaland once again asking Lewis-Skelly directly, “Who the f**k are you?”, which led to the youngster copying Haaland’s trademark celebration after scoring in our 5-1 drubbing of City at the Emirates. Liverpool fans producing a banner proclaiming “Always the Bridesmaid, Never the Bride”, how that has backfired! A Spurs fan making a disco track at the Emirates taking the mickey out of our club, unbelievable from a supporter whose club has finished 17th in back-to-back Premier League seasons! The City fan with the Arsenal bottle who lapped up the coverage of himself taking the Michael out of our club, but who has suddenly gone very quiet and shy! An AFTV regular (Yaroman?) constantly criticising Arteta and comparing him with Emery, who he wanted back to replace Mikel. Lee Gunner, another so-called Arsenal fan, criticising Arteta at every opportunity and repeatedly asking what phase we were in. I think he knows the answer now! The West Ham fan who claimed, after Declan Rice signed for Arsenal, that the only trophy he would ever lift was the Europa League! Alan Pardew claiming that if Arsenal won the Premier League there should be an asterisk beside the title because of the football they produced, while completely ignoring the fact Chelsea admitted cheating financially and Manchester City are still awaiting the outcome of those reported 130 charges.

What a complete clown 🤡

What do you think of the ten positives and negatives?

ken1945

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