“From the moment I arrived” Ramsdale sends a message to Arsenal after his departure

Aaron Ramsdale has penned an open letter to Arsenal after he completed a deadline-day switch to Southampton.

The goalkeeper lost his first team place at Arsenal to David Raya last season, and the Spaniard was the best goalie in the Premier League in that campaign.

This made it impossible for Ramsdale to get close to winning back the number one shirt at the Emirates.

He has now left the Gunners to keep playing and earn a place back in the England squad.

Ramsdale moved to Southampton, who showed the most serious interest in his signature in this transfer window.

The Saints know that they have signed a highly-rated goalkeeper. After completing the transfer, Ramsdale wrote on Instagram:

“From the moment I arrived, I felt like one of you. All I ever wanted to do was give my all and try to get the club back to where it belongs. The connection that we had will stay with me forever.

“This is a special football club that has come a long way in a short space of time and it has been a privilege to share so many great moments with you.

“I look forward to returning soon, seeing some familiar faces and reminiscing on good times!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale had a good time on our books, but Raya is a better goalkeeper.

The Spaniard will lead us to winning some trophies, and we wish Ramsdale the best of luck at Soton.

