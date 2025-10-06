From Ty to DT to Turkish: The Rise and Fall of AFTV’s Originals

Turkish (real name Bilal Aydin) has become the latest long-term member of the AFTV family to leave the channel.

Nothing lasts forever and no one is irreplaceable. In any industry, eventually an employee will leave a company to either better themselves or because they are going in a different direction to their employer.

That is why Robbie Lyle has little reason to make any public statement. As the leader of a company, he has to be professional and take emotions out of how he works. Somebody walking away is part of the life of running any business, there does not have to be drama.

The 53-year-old has grown an empire to the point he has sponsors and advertisers who he has to keep happy.

As an outsider looking in, many who have worked on the channel seem to struggle that they are no longer helping a friend make content for a YouTuber who rented out his own studio.

It has grown into a company and therefore there is the same protocol you find at any workplace.

Essentially, Robbie cannot always be your friend, he has to act like a boss.

Turkish has indicated this week he did not walk away on great terms. Yet it is what he did not say which was noticeable.

Naturally, if you are producing material that gets thousands of views a week, why should someone else benefit financially?

That is called employment. Owners of various corporations make an income off the hard graft of others. They compensate them with a wage but it is not a figure that reflects what that empire is actually making.

The difference is few of us have the resources to recreate our own version of our day job independently.

On the internet, it is natural that if you realise you have traction on social media the temptation would be to start uploading your own content.

It is Turkish’s prerogative to do that.

What is not natural is to not publicly thank Robbie for putting you in a position where you could leave your day job and make money by talking about the sport you love.

Yet Turkish is not alone.

Maybe it is a pride thing.

Maybe they think it hurts their brand by pretending their audience was not built elsewhere.

I often agree with a lot of Turkish’s views and appreciate he has never tried to morph into a cartoon character like some of his peers.

Yet it is insulting to him and his viewers to pretend that he would have built a fanbase without AFTV.

I have accused Mr Lyle of having double standards over the years. Yet it does not change the fact that he has helped people in their careers when he did not need to.

Morally, he deserved a thank you from Turkish.

The original cast of AFTV

Ty

The sole survivor of the originals, Ty gained attention for how positive he is and how he will not be critical of Arsenal no matter the result or league position.

Where some of his peers have been accused of playing a character, Ty’s positivity seems genuine. This has led to some suggesting that Robbie is exploiting someone who does not always seem to realise he is being laughed at and not with.

Even Robbie gets frustrated with him because often that toxic positivity can impact the quality of the content.

If someone is positive all the time, his opinion starts to lose substance because viewers cannot separate if his point of view is genuine or if he is simply being positive for the sake of it.

While he is accused of being delusional when the Gunners are the subject, he is not humble when talking about other clubs.

The majority of teams he will call “nobodies” and suggest rival fans have no right to celebrate or banter unless they have won what Arsenal have.

Troopz

His use of London slang divided viewers because when his rants started to trend and he got the opportunity to talk to ex-players, TV channels and radio stations, he was suddenly able to construct sentences without any profanity.

Yet when the camera is rolling he has helped educate a generation into thinking the idea of a supporter is who shouts the loudest and says the most swear words.

If you can pick and choose when you are going to speak a certain way, is that not false?

There is something odd about a grown man practising metaphors and celebrations to use when he is being recorded.

He was invited to move to America to work for Barstool Sport.

It is hard not to be happy for any Gooner who gets a chance to make a living in the USA talking about the sport he loves.

Yet he seems reluctant to give Robbie any credit for that.

That ended in 2023 although he still has his own channel.

Claude

Claude became well known for how frustrated he got when Arsenal did not win, which clashed with Ty’s insistence on always being positive and never being critical of the club.

Of course, no grown adult should ever be getting that angry over something as trivial as football and there were clear signs that the man was struggling with depression.

Robbie’s response was to give Claude and Ty their own weekly show where the selling point was for both to answer questions until Claude lost his temper.

Ty seemed too naive to realise the damage he was doing but was this the channel exploiting someone’s battle with mental health?

Claude would stress that AFTV gave him an outlet and a sense of belonging but did there need to be content on how stressed they could make someone who was clearly ill?

During a watch-along, Claude made an ill-advised comment that he and Robbie tried to explain away. The problem is AFTV now had advertisers and sponsors.

Robbie was no longer just a YouTuber sat in his office who could apologise and move on. He was now running a business and had to act professionally.

If partners were asking for someone not to be associated with the product any more, it would have been irresponsible to other employees to say no.

Claude died in March 2021. Several members of the AFTV family attended his funeral.

How others moved on

DT

Unlike some of his peers, DT seemed to play less of a character and was therefore more relatable.

Robbie saw the views the Gooner was getting and took advantage by including him in more content, eventually the two creating their own weekly podcast.

With advertisers investing in his own merchandise and football team, DT was living the dream, able to give up his job and make content creating his full-time career.

In 2021, though, Liam Goodenough spent time in jail for stalking and kidnapping.

In what remains claim and counter-claim he maintains AFTV were aware of his legal troubles but Robbie has since insisted he was not aware of how serious the crime was.

Their working relationship ended in an instant, as did other partnerships.

Moh Haider

It is a shame this working relationship ended because in terms of articulating himself and constructing an argument, Moh could have offered a lot long-term to the channel.

Yet he became the victim of AFTV being too small to be big but too big to be small.

Wanting to keep football separate from politics, Robbie had asked Moh during fan cams to take off his Free Palestine hoodie and badge. A request that was ignored. That was okay when Robbie was just running his channel independently out of his studio but now with his own advertisers, there were guidelines to follow.

That is when Moh started to rewatch his interviews and noticed any Free Palestine image was now being blurred out on screen.

Moh’s issue was he felt other causes and campaigns were not being ignored.

Instead of privately talking to Robbie about this perceived double standard, Moh went public with his feelings, essentially talking himself out of the AFTV family.

Lee Gunner

He never got involved in content outside fan cams and the occasional appearance on the podcast opposite DT.

If you watch any of his interviews back then he is almost a different person to the man who lives in Spain now.

Honestly, his delivery, his mannerisms, his complaints about Arsenal and our fanbase, that content does not exist on AFTV. It is like night and day.

Meaning he has only got the confidence to be confrontational hiding behind a screen in his house (hence the need to smoke and drink as a comfort mechanism) or he is not being genuine?

On his own channel he is literally acting like another person to the man who Robbie interviewed.

Key word, acting.

I think he has simply seen a gap in the market. He has noticed he can get views by being negative and saying outrageous things, so why not if it makes him money?

Like Ty’s toxic positivity, though, it means his opinion lacks substance.

There could be times he makes a good point but viewers will just assume it is part of his act.

Lee Judges

There was a lovely moment during Arsenal’s pre-season when Lee Judges got to interact with some of the players.

Having long since admitted that some on AFTV are now active employees, not only did Robbie invite his friend on the tour of Asia but he got him a press pass.

There was a moment when Mr Judges got emotional, realising he had come a long way from owning his own laundrette in London to now being part of the media following the Gunners around in the Far East.

Over the last few years Lee Judges’ involvement has increased on the channel, with him smartly choosing not to play a character like some of his peers did.

Dan Smith

