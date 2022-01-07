Frustrated Arsenal star could follow Maitland-Niles and seek a January move

Pablo Mari could ask to leave Arsenal this month because of a lack of playing time.

The Spaniard was the club’s first signing under Mikel Arteta and started the games against Chelsea and Brentford at the beginning of this campaign.

But he has not played for the club since September after an injury and covid sidelined him for Arsenal’s last two matches in the Carabao Cup.

The former Flamengo man is struggling to break the centre-back partnership of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes, and Rob Holding also appears to be ahead of him in the pecking order at the club.

Football London says he could ask to leave the club this month if he is snubbed for Arsenal’s FA Cup match this weekend.

His former club is in the running to take him back to Brazil, and the move could save Arsenal some money in bonus payments.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has done very well in this campaign, and their current centre-back pairing has looked perfect.

It would take something significant for Mari to win a place on the team again, which should be enough reason for him to ask to leave.

When William Saliba returns in the summer, the French youngster will provide added competition for a place in the team.

However, we need squad depth because of competitions like the FA Cup and should keep him at the Emirates until the summer.

