Frustrated Arsenal star could follow Maitland-Niles and seek a January move

Pablo Mari could ask to leave Arsenal this month because of a lack of playing time.
The Spaniard was the club’s first signing under Mikel Arteta and started the games against Chelsea and Brentford at the beginning of this campaign.
But he has not played for the club since September after an injury and covid sidelined him for Arsenal’s last two matches in the Carabao Cup.
The former Flamengo man is struggling to break the centre-back partnership of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes, and Rob Holding also appears to be ahead of him in the pecking order at the club.
Football London says he could ask to leave the club this month if he is snubbed for Arsenal’s FA Cup match this weekend.
His former club is in the running to take him back to Brazil, and the move could save Arsenal some money in bonus payments.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsenal has done very well in this campaign, and their current centre-back pairing has looked perfect.
It would take something significant for Mari to win a place on the team again, which should be enough reason for him to ask to leave.
When William Saliba returns in the summer, the French youngster will provide added competition for a place in the team.
However, we need squad depth because of competitions like the FA Cup and should keep him at the Emirates until the summer.
Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith on the reaction to Covid outbreak at Liverpool
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
I agree, keep him until the summer at least if we can
He paid the price along with Chambers to a degree for our poor start this season but I thought he looked decent in the pre season games I watched and in the games he played last season and the few he played at the end of the 19/20 season
In any event I think Holding on the right and Mari on the left is the natural cover option to White and Gabriel, although Holding has played well on the left and Chambers has had a chance or two on the right recently so we’ll see
He is good on the ball FF, but his lack of pace is a big drawback which he can never overcome I’m afraid.Along with Soares and Willian ,three signings which have proved to be a complete waste of money.
He was not an Arteta signing – he was one of several VERY DODGY signings made by Raul Salehi, and i think we all know what happened there (from what we heard – Raul signed players from his friends, got big backhanders, and the players were substandard – until he was very quickly relieved of his duties just as it was all coming to light)………
That is the nuts and bolts of it shedzy
…. Mari and Soares were brought in as relief squad players on loan. I doubt very much that Arteta asked for them to become permanent signings on longish contracts
really??? so the fact that he was under contract for City when Arteta was on staff was just a coincidence??? btw one of the reasons the weasel Raul left North London was because he was being left out of transfer decisions, as was expressed by many within the media at the time… “Sanllehi felt control of transfers had been taken out of his hands and put in those of Arteta and technical director Edu…Raul should be rightfully blamed for the Pepe debacle, but not for this signing, as you would mistakenly suggest
I don’t think he has ever been considered more than a squaddie Grandad and should probably go in the summer, Gabriel has faults as well, some of which partly means he is unavailable for Sunday, or if that is postponed the Liverpool game
Arteta said in his Press Conference today that we are very short at the moment but explained why he still let Ainsley go, I doubt that he would have similar reasoning with Mari at this time
He didn’t name names but if we have a positive COVID test with any of our back 4 tomorrow I reckon Mari could play on Sunday, as might Cedric