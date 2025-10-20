Frustrated Arsenal target now wants to leave La Liga club

Arsenal have been monitoring Takefusa Kubo for some time, with the club maintaining an ongoing interest in the Japanese winger. Recent developments suggest that a move for the player could occur sooner than initially expected, providing the Gunners with a potential reinforcement for their squad. Kubo has established himself as a key figure at Real Sociedad, consistently contributing to their attacking play and demonstrating his technical ability and versatility on the field.

A few weeks ago, Fichajes reported that Arsenal were considering a move for Kubo, highlighting their desire to strengthen their options on the wings. The club already enjoy a strong relationship with Real Sociedad, having completed consecutive transfers of Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi from the Spanish side in recent seasons. While Arsenal had prioritised Zubimendi in their previous dealings, Kubo remained a player of interest due to his quality and consistency for Sociedad.

Kubo’s Growing Frustration

According to the latest information, Kubo has become increasingly dissatisfied with his situation at Sociedad. Despite signing a new contract last year, the player had been promised that the squad would be reinforced to compete at a higher level. Instead, the team has experienced a number of departures that have weakened the squad, leaving Kubo frustrated and eager for a change. His unhappiness provides Arsenal with a significant opportunity, as the player may now actively seek a transfer to a club capable of matching his ambitions.

The Japanese international’s desire to leave Spain aligns with Arsenal’s long-standing interest, and the club is likely to take advantage of the situation. Securing a player of Kubo’s calibre would add pace, creativity, and technical excellence to their attacking options, addressing one of the areas Arteta has prioritised for improvement.

Arsenal’s Prospects for a Deal

With both parties seemingly motivated, Arsenal have the chance to advance discussions and potentially complete a deal for Kubo. His willingness to move combined with the club’s established connections with Sociedad creates favourable conditions for negotiations. If Arsenal act swiftly, they could finalise a transfer that strengthens their squad and provides Arteta with a highly talented winger capable of making an immediate impact.

The timing appears ideal for Arsenal, as Kubo’s frustration at Sociedad could accelerate any potential move. For a club aiming to challenge for major honours this season, securing a player of his quality would represent both a strategic and tactical coup, further bolstering their ambitions in domestic and European competitions.

