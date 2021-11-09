Frustrated attacker could look for a move away from Arsenal

When Gabriel Martinelli first broke through at Arsenal, fans were so delighted that they would never have imagined that he would struggle to get regular first-team football going forward.

The Brazilian was a fan favourite under Unai Emery, but he doesn’t enjoy the same preference under Mikel Arteta.

The attacker remains one of the most skilful players at the Emirates. However, his game time has been reduced by the form of the players ahead of him in the pecking order.

Considering how good he is and how much the Arsenal fans love him, his current situation baffles some of them and it could force him out of the club.

Transfermarketweb reports the attacker isn’t happy about the lack of chances he is getting at the Emirates and he could ask to leave.

Arsenal also doesn’t want him to run down his current deal, which expires in 2024 and they could send him out on loan in the January transfer window.

Martinelli’s talents cannot be wasted and if he can’t develop into a top player at the Emirates it will not be good for Arsenal’s reputation of developing young players.

William Saliba couldn’t get game time under Arteta and he was sent out on loan for the rest of this season.

The Frenchman should return to the Emirates as a much better player and Martinelli could benefit from a similar loan spell.