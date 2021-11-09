Frustrated attacker could look for a move away from Arsenal

When Gabriel Martinelli first broke through at Arsenal, fans were so delighted that they would never have imagined that he would struggle to get regular first-team football going forward.
The Brazilian was a fan favourite under Unai Emery, but he doesn’t enjoy the same preference under Mikel Arteta.
The attacker remains one of the most skilful players at the Emirates. However, his game time has been reduced by the form of the players ahead of him in the pecking order.
Considering how good he is and how much the Arsenal fans love him, his current situation baffles some of them and it could force him out of the club.
Transfermarketweb reports the attacker isn’t happy about the lack of chances he is getting at the Emirates and he could ask to leave.
Arsenal also doesn’t want him to run down his current deal, which expires in 2024 and they could send him out on loan in the January transfer window.
Martinelli’s talents cannot be wasted and if he can’t develop into a top player at the Emirates it will not be good for Arsenal’s reputation of developing young players.
William Saliba couldn’t get game time under Arteta and he was sent out on loan for the rest of this season.
The Frenchman should return to the Emirates as a much better player and Martinelli could benefit from a similar loan spell.
17 CommentsAdd a Comment
He should move on, especially if Lacca and Eddie stayed to the end of season. He needs playing experience and obviously Arteta does not fancy him.
And Same goes for Balogun.
Move on meant loan.
Loan him or sell him….MA doesn’t rate him(at the moment anyway), I’m sure we could find another player to occupy the 7 mins of playing time a month we’ll need to fill.
With the form Auba has been on including Lacazette and considering the fact that the team seems to have found it’s starting eleven, I’ll say it’ll be hard for him to get much leave game time.
The lack of European football doesn’t help, but if he’ll be going out on a loan deal, it has to be to another premier league club.
Next season when we’re back in Europe, we’ll need everyone back, including himself and Saliba
Eddie “Next season when we’re back in Europe” I’m sure what you wanted to say is ‘next season if we are back in Europe’.
We’ll be back in Europe next season, not if.
This team work together now, and I’m not breast to start having doubts in their abilities or being pessimistic about their potent success
Bloody autocorrect
For me this kid was the next big thing ,but unfortunately our manager sees different,I would suggest move on and kickstart his career because it’s being wasted here that’s for sure .
But when he gets those minutes, he’s not using them for the benefit of the next game start. It is up to him to show MA he is eligible to play.
You mean in the 159 minutes he’s played over the 11 games in the EPL this season?
Thank you
How about sending him to Brighton on loan and bring in you know who.
I think Arteta likes him and is going to develop a system that martineli will fit into, it is the reason why we are going for a different striker that has the traits of both Lacazette and Aubameyang. Smith rowe will eventually move to the midfield. Arteta has been coaching him on different aspects of the game and in time he will take the league by storm.
There are so many on here who always think the worst of Arteta and who consider they themselves , with no pro coaching background, know better than our coach who was truly valued by the great Guardiola, who wanted him to stay at City!
That does not make sense to my logical brain. Either those Gooners are right that he is deliberately sidelining Martinelli OR MA is correctly seeing his talent but correctly looking to put the whole effectiveness of the whole team above the natural wish of the player to play.
I agree with Chris , just above my post , and firmly believe MA will see him come through and properly values him.
But all right thinking managers put the whole teams effectiveness before the hopes of any one player. So do all right thinking fans .
Some on here seem to me to be anything BUT right thinking though!
I believe that Arteta rates Martinelli highly but like a lot of 20 year old Premier League players he needs to stay fit, be patient and make the most of opportunities when they arise, that could be when Auba & Pepe go to the AFCON in the new year but Arteta has other options as well so we’ll see
He hit the headlines early on under Emery, despite not starting any League games he was sensational in Cup games scoring prolifically, albeit against non Premier League teams.
He scored on his first PL start under Freddie and added to that under Mikel, he scored 7 Cup goals under Emery and 5 League goals after Emery left, probably the most notable being the run from inside his own half away to Chelsea
He sustained a bad injury that needed surgery in June last year and has struggled to make the team since
I sincerely hope that the injury was just a set back, that he has fully recovered and has a long and successful Arsenal career
the positive this season is the fact that Ode isn’t forcing ESR to play out so wide all the time, unfortunately now he’s taking what should be time allotted to Marts…it’s clear that MA doesn’t want to rub Ode the wrong way, which is why he’s making way earlier than usual Laca substitutions…to me, it would make far more sense to simply bring Marts in for Laca and have him tuck in behind Auba, considering our tactical adjustments…this could be a very advantageous move for both the team and for our largely forgotten Brazilian wunderkind
Martinelli is a talented young forward who needs to be patient in the knowledge that he is already a valued member of our first team squad despite his limited opportunities so far this season.To me the impediments to Martinelli ‘s progress this season can be attributed to the use of others who I personally do not feel justify a starting place, namely Auba and Odegaard.From memory ,I believe Nkethia and Martinelli started against Leeds and while the former impressed me the latter did not.Of course it would be totally unfair to judge a young player on one full game and 10mins cameo appearances from the bench, and there is no doubt that regular game time is needed as part of his development.I should imagine a host of Clubs in England and further afield would be interested in taking him on loan and perhaps the likes of Norwich or Brentford might give him the opportunities which he is unlikely to enjoy with Arsenal this season.Personally I think he can make the grade and I sincerely hope it is with Arsenal.