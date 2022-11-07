Frustrated Chelsea defender says only “a set-piece has cost us” in Arsenal defeat

As all Arsenal fans well know, the Gunners dominated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday from start to finish, and if it hadn’t been for a few mised golden chances we could have decidedly embarrassed our London rivals.

But according to the Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah, the only difference between us was that the Blues defence “switched off” when Saka’s brilliant corner kick went through a sea of players to allow Gabriel a simple tap-in in front of goal.

Trevor Chalobah told the official Chelsea website:‘We’re disappointed to lose the game, especially when we came into it on the back of a very good result and performance in the Champions League in the week,’

‘Coming into the game, all the boys were in confident mood so to concede off a set-piece is a killer for us and we’re really frustrated to lose a goal in that way.

‘There are never any easy games at this level, you can get punished easily and a set-piece has cost us. I didn’t think there were too many chances in the game and we’ve just switched off at a set-piece, which is really frustrating.

‘I wouldn’t say there’s anything specific lacking from our performances but I think we can improve the final details.

‘We’ll watch the game back, try and pinpoint the mistakes we made and ensure we fix them and find the right solutions going forward.’

I’m not sure if any of our readers have ever visited Cloud-cuckoo Land, but if you don’t know where it is I’m sure that Chalobah can show you the way….

