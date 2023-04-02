Frustrated player could leave Arsenal in the summer

Arsenal has had a great season, thanks to the form of some of their top players.
This has made the Gunners one of the hardest clubs to play against because these individuals dominate the opponent on the field.
Mikel Arteta has hardly had to change his team very much in games and that means players who are not favourites are struggling to play.
One man who has struggled to play this season is Kieran Tierney, thanks to the form of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been doing terrifically well on the pitch.
The gaffer has preferred the Ukrainian, a decision that means Tierney has hardly played and now the Scotsman has been linked with a move away.
In his exclusive column on Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano reveals the Scotsman could realistically leave the Emirates at the end of this season because of a lack of game time.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tierney is a top player who deserves to play often and we can all admit that.
The left-back is a good player, but he clearly cannot get the game time he wants when Zinchenko is playing so well.
In the summer, we probably should allow him to leave if he wants out.
He’s a very good defender and they are not easy to find. Would like to see Zinchenko rotate with Xhaka in the midfield and Tierney get more game time at LB.
Regardless, we will have 4 competitions next year, and a good amount of game time for those who currently aren’t featuring.
Until I read from Tierney himself saying he’s open to leave, it’s just speculation.
My view too Durand!
Until we hear it from KT himself it is merely idle and probably untrue speculation.
I afraid if Zinchenko play’s the way he has been doing again Liverpool we will pay dearly Salah on that wing is a different animal Zinchenko is no Tomiyasu who completely nalified Salah last time out so hopefully Zinchenko will at least maintain is position for this game because we will need Martineli to tear apart Alexander Arnold as he always do
The assertion that Zinchenko has been outstanding is open to dispute as, in my opinion he has been well below that standard recently.Indeed it seems to me that our opponents are actively targeting our left flank where space abounds as Zinchenko carries out his inverted role.It will be very interesting to see if Arteta continues with this tactic against Liverpool who, despite being well beaten by City, have pace and skill on the wings.In any event,against Spain last week KT proved what a top class LB he is, and given that playing is more important to him than money, I cannot imagine him being prepared to sit on the bench next season, even if he is part of a League winning squad.No, I’m afraid unless Arteta pays him the respect he deserves, he will move to where he is wanted.One thing for sure, he will not be short of suitors.
Good opinion hard to disagree with. I believe there is a role for both at the club.
Tierney is a solid LB and superior defender to Zinchenko. 1st match against man utd Zinchenko was caught out several times and culpable for the goals.
I fear that Liverpool and especially City will expose the defensive liabilities of Zinchenko. With Jesus back and Trossard, we don’t need an inverted Zinchenko, we need a solid defender at the back to stop them running into the box.
A case can be made for Tierney to play and that is fair. However, the implicit assertion that Tierney is disrespected is unfounded.
Both players have their strengths and weaknesses. In the current setup Zinchenko simply provides more to Arsenal’s set up and game plans than Tierney does. Over the course of the season Zinchenko’s role and contributions have been important reasons we have been able to get into our current PL position.
It would be irrational for Arteta to upset his game plans simply to please one player, even one as good as Tierney. As others have pointed out Arsenal will likely have more high profile games next season with more opportunities for everyone.I would expect every player to knuckle down and prove why they should be on the team. However, if it is true that he feels strongly that he would be better off elsewhere it would be unfortunate but eventually we may have to accept it and move on.
Players normally communicate their intentions are agitating for a move through their agents, the odd cases are like when they or on international duties when their mouth get loose.
Am a little suprise the gaffer didn’t fully utilize Tierney , in the Leeds game, and am not in any way think the gaffer has written off Anfield as a place he can’t get a result.
It could very well be the gaffer plans, is the best form of defense is to attack at Anfield, but I doubt that as even Jesus and Martinelli offers more to the defense than the Ukrainian in my opinion.
Liverpool will be licking their lips if Zinchenko is seen at left back on the team sheet
Durand and Grandad, Other teams arenow also copying Pep’s inverted fullback into a midfielder.
I see both pros and cons
You are right that Zinny is never a defender , not in a milion years and I suspect the best proposal is to say horses for courses and to pick either Zinny OR kt, according to who our opponents are.
I am also wary of Zinny if he plays at Anfield, for thre reasons Durand says.