Frustrated player could leave Arsenal in the summer

Arsenal has had a great season, thanks to the form of some of their top players.

This has made the Gunners one of the hardest clubs to play against because these individuals dominate the opponent on the field.

Mikel Arteta has hardly had to change his team very much in games and that means players who are not favourites are struggling to play.

One man who has struggled to play this season is Kieran Tierney, thanks to the form of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been doing terrifically well on the pitch.

The gaffer has preferred the Ukrainian, a decision that means Tierney has hardly played and now the Scotsman has been linked with a move away.

In his exclusive column on Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano reveals the Scotsman could realistically leave the Emirates at the end of this season because of a lack of game time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is a top player who deserves to play often and we can all admit that.

The left-back is a good player, but he clearly cannot get the game time he wants when Zinchenko is playing so well.

In the summer, we probably should allow him to leave if he wants out.